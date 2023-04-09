AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic6636.2719-1449.496185-541515-694.742213832.4
Irving2038.2196-384.51058-14889-94.94753927.0
Dinwiddie5334.1316-694.455138-341170-207.82194017.7
Wood6725.9396-769.515105-279217-281.772111416.6
Hardaway7130.3340-847.401212-550127-165.770101914.4
Finney-Smith4032.2129-310.41677-21730-40.7503659.1
Green6025.7205-382.53768-16968-94.7235469.1
Hardy4714.5135-310.43562-14963-77.8183958.4
Walker916.024-57.4217-2817-21.810728.0
Bullock7830.3192-470.409151-39726-37.7035617.2
Powell7619.2197-269.7320-5112-168.6675066.7
Kleber3725.177-169.45639-11227-38.7112205.9
Holiday1716.027-70.38615-515-8.625744.4
McGee428.580-125.6402-524-41.5851864.4
Bertans4410.562-147.42250-13013-15.8671874.3
Wright2611.841-88.4668-2611-16.6881013.9
Morris76.110-16.6256-110-0.000263.7
Lawson136.417-34.5009-221-3.333443.4
Dorsey32.74-5.8001-20-0.00093.0
Ntilikina4612.343-121.35516-6321-29.7241232.7
Silva13.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Pinson397.223-71.32417-529-11.818721.8
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
TEAM81243.13237-6801.4761229-33091546-2041.7579249114.2
OPPONENTS81243.13374-6961.485898-25581576-2016.7829222113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic545155698.65298.016619023633
Irving21791005.01206.0560253712
Dinwiddie191441633.12795.31241399016
Wood874044917.31211.816903012172
Hardaway212302513.51291.81200496012
Finney-Smith671211884.7591.5800383620
Green551271823.01031.7156042725
Hardy975841.8601.363017467
Walker313161.8192.1110242
Bullock322512833.61081.41660543613
Powell1491653144.169.92090486526
Kleber301051353.6521.4850122730
Holiday327301.816.928013109
McGee30771072.511.354043626
Bertans838461.020.552011106
Wright834421.6542.12108195
Morris055.74.6110140
Lawson510151.21.170130
Dorsey112.70.000000
Ntilikina753601.3551.262015276
Silva000.00.020010
Pinson842501.334.93105121
Campazzo022.291.130630
TEAM6172518313538.7185222.916763510955301
OPPONENTS8172782359944.4201324.9177605201006309

