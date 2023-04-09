|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|66
|36.2
|719-1449
|.496
|185-541
|515-694
|.742
|2138
|32.4
|Irving
|20
|38.2
|196-384
|.510
|58-148
|89-94
|.947
|539
|27.0
|Dinwiddie
|53
|34.1
|316-694
|.455
|138-341
|170-207
|.821
|940
|17.7
|Wood
|67
|25.9
|396-769
|.515
|105-279
|217-281
|.772
|1114
|16.6
|Hardaway
|71
|30.3
|340-847
|.401
|212-550
|127-165
|.770
|1019
|14.4
|Finney-Smith
|40
|32.2
|129-310
|.416
|77-217
|30-40
|.750
|365
|9.1
|Green
|60
|25.7
|205-382
|.537
|68-169
|68-94
|.723
|546
|9.1
|Hardy
|47
|14.5
|135-310
|.435
|62-149
|63-77
|.818
|395
|8.4
|Walker
|9
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|7-28
|17-21
|.810
|72
|8.0
|Bullock
|78
|30.3
|192-470
|.409
|151-397
|26-37
|.703
|561
|7.2
|Powell
|76
|19.2
|197-269
|.732
|0-5
|112-168
|.667
|506
|6.7
|Kleber
|37
|25.1
|77-169
|.456
|39-112
|27-38
|.711
|220
|5.9
|Holiday
|17
|16.0
|27-70
|.386
|15-51
|5-8
|.625
|74
|4.4
|McGee
|42
|8.5
|80-125
|.640
|2-5
|24-41
|.585
|186
|4.4
|Bertans
|44
|10.5
|62-147
|.422
|50-130
|13-15
|.867
|187
|4.3
|Wright
|26
|11.8
|41-88
|.466
|8-26
|11-16
|.688
|101
|3.9
|Morris
|7
|6.1
|10-16
|.625
|6-11
|0-0
|.000
|26
|3.7
|Lawson
|13
|6.4
|17-34
|.500
|9-22
|1-3
|.333
|44
|3.4
|Dorsey
|3
|2.7
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Ntilikina
|46
|12.3
|43-121
|.355
|16-63
|21-29
|.724
|123
|2.7
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Pinson
|39
|7.2
|23-71
|.324
|17-52
|9-11
|.818
|72
|1.8
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|TEAM
|81
|243.1
|3237-6801
|.476
|1229-3309
|1546-2041
|.757
|9249
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|81
|243.1
|3374-6961
|.485
|898-2558
|1576-2016
|.782
|9222
|113.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|54
|515
|569
|8.6
|529
|8.0
|166
|1
|90
|236
|33
|Irving
|21
|79
|100
|5.0
|120
|6.0
|56
|0
|25
|37
|12
|Dinwiddie
|19
|144
|163
|3.1
|279
|5.3
|124
|1
|39
|90
|16
|Wood
|87
|404
|491
|7.3
|121
|1.8
|169
|0
|30
|121
|72
|Hardaway
|21
|230
|251
|3.5
|129
|1.8
|120
|0
|49
|60
|12
|Finney-Smith
|67
|121
|188
|4.7
|59
|1.5
|80
|0
|38
|36
|20
|Green
|55
|127
|182
|3.0
|103
|1.7
|156
|0
|42
|72
|5
|Hardy
|9
|75
|84
|1.8
|60
|1.3
|63
|0
|17
|46
|7
|Walker
|3
|13
|16
|1.8
|19
|2.1
|11
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bullock
|32
|251
|283
|3.6
|108
|1.4
|166
|0
|54
|36
|13
|Powell
|149
|165
|314
|4.1
|69
|.9
|209
|0
|48
|65
|26
|Kleber
|30
|105
|135
|3.6
|52
|1.4
|85
|0
|12
|27
|30
|Holiday
|3
|27
|30
|1.8
|16
|.9
|28
|0
|13
|10
|9
|McGee
|30
|77
|107
|2.5
|11
|.3
|54
|0
|4
|36
|26
|Bertans
|8
|38
|46
|1.0
|20
|.5
|52
|0
|11
|10
|6
|Wright
|8
|34
|42
|1.6
|54
|2.1
|21
|0
|8
|19
|5
|Morris
|0
|5
|5
|.7
|4
|.6
|11
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Lawson
|5
|10
|15
|1.2
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ntilikina
|7
|53
|60
|1.3
|55
|1.2
|62
|0
|15
|27
|6
|Silva
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pinson
|8
|42
|50
|1.3
|34
|.9
|31
|0
|5
|12
|1
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|TEAM
|617
|2518
|3135
|38.7
|1852
|22.9
|1676
|3
|510
|955
|301
|OPPONENTS
|817
|2782
|3599
|44.4
|2013
|24.9
|1776
|0
|520
|1006
|309
