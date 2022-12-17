AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic2736.6305-611.49978-225202-277.72989033.0
Wood2626.3166-302.55039-9775-109.68844617.2
Dinwiddie2931.4168-363.46376-18465-79.82347716.4
Hardaway2825.6118-313.37778-21252-65.80036613.1
Finney-Smith2931.586-218.39453-16015-23.6522408.3
Green2520.360-103.58324-5432-45.7111767.0
Walker216.54-10.4001-45-6.833147.0
Kleber2225.651-104.49024-6511-14.7861376.2
Powell2616.856-81.6910-135-53.6601475.7
Bullock2827.046-136.33836-11315-21.7141435.1
McGee189.235-59.5931-412-22.545834.6
Dorsey23.54-5.8001-20-0.00094.5
Hardy86.414-35.4001-117-71.000364.5
Bertans117.511-31.3559-255-6.833363.3
Ntilikina1111.18-28.2864-163-4.750232.1
Campazzo86.53-13.2313-111-2.500101.3
Wright24.01-4.2500-10-0.00021.0
Pinson103.61-6.1670-54-41.00060.6
TEAM29242.61137-2422.469428-1190539-737.7313241111.8
OPPONENTS29242.61165-2412.483327-886531-676.7863188109.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic222032258.32348.7780439817
Wood291742037.8351.3720106015
Dinwiddie1383963.31535.364128498
Hardaway865732.6481.739025284
Finney-Smith39771164.0331.1510292715
Green2235572.3291.262023181
Walker2352.573.540011
Kleber1959783.5211.048071322
Powell4743903.513.5640142010
Bullock1174853.026.960021112
McGee1234462.64.223031711
Dorsey1121.00.000000
Hardy066.82.380131
Bertans268.74.4130130
Ntilikina216181.6131.2140342
Campazzo022.291.130630
Wright2131.531.500100
Pinson099.93.310110
TEAM231891112238.763722.06041216356109
OPPONENTS272973124542.969724.06510183414121

