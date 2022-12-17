|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|27
|36.6
|305-611
|.499
|78-225
|202-277
|.729
|890
|33.0
|Wood
|26
|26.3
|166-302
|.550
|39-97
|75-109
|.688
|446
|17.2
|Dinwiddie
|29
|31.4
|168-363
|.463
|76-184
|65-79
|.823
|477
|16.4
|Hardaway
|28
|25.6
|118-313
|.377
|78-212
|52-65
|.800
|366
|13.1
|Finney-Smith
|29
|31.5
|86-218
|.394
|53-160
|15-23
|.652
|240
|8.3
|Green
|25
|20.3
|60-103
|.583
|24-54
|32-45
|.711
|176
|7.0
|Walker
|2
|16.5
|4-10
|.400
|1-4
|5-6
|.833
|14
|7.0
|Kleber
|22
|25.6
|51-104
|.490
|24-65
|11-14
|.786
|137
|6.2
|Powell
|26
|16.8
|56-81
|.691
|0-1
|35-53
|.660
|147
|5.7
|Bullock
|28
|27.0
|46-136
|.338
|36-113
|15-21
|.714
|143
|5.1
|McGee
|18
|9.2
|35-59
|.593
|1-4
|12-22
|.545
|83
|4.6
|Dorsey
|2
|3.5
|4-5
|.800
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Hardy
|8
|6.4
|14-35
|.400
|1-11
|7-7
|1.000
|36
|4.5
|Bertans
|11
|7.5
|11-31
|.355
|9-25
|5-6
|.833
|36
|3.3
|Ntilikina
|11
|11.1
|8-28
|.286
|4-16
|3-4
|.750
|23
|2.1
|Campazzo
|8
|6.5
|3-13
|.231
|3-11
|1-2
|.500
|10
|1.3
|Wright
|2
|4.0
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Pinson
|10
|3.6
|1-6
|.167
|0-5
|4-4
|1.000
|6
|0.6
|TEAM
|29
|242.6
|1137-2422
|.469
|428-1190
|539-737
|.731
|3241
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|29
|242.6
|1165-2412
|.483
|327-886
|531-676
|.786
|3188
|109.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|22
|203
|225
|8.3
|234
|8.7
|78
|0
|43
|98
|17
|Wood
|29
|174
|203
|7.8
|35
|1.3
|72
|0
|10
|60
|15
|Dinwiddie
|13
|83
|96
|3.3
|153
|5.3
|64
|1
|28
|49
|8
|Hardaway
|8
|65
|73
|2.6
|48
|1.7
|39
|0
|25
|28
|4
|Finney-Smith
|39
|77
|116
|4.0
|33
|1.1
|51
|0
|29
|27
|15
|Green
|22
|35
|57
|2.3
|29
|1.2
|62
|0
|23
|18
|1
|Walker
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|7
|3.5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kleber
|19
|59
|78
|3.5
|21
|1.0
|48
|0
|7
|13
|22
|Powell
|47
|43
|90
|3.5
|13
|.5
|64
|0
|14
|20
|10
|Bullock
|11
|74
|85
|3.0
|26
|.9
|60
|0
|21
|11
|2
|McGee
|12
|34
|46
|2.6
|4
|.2
|23
|0
|3
|17
|11
|Dorsey
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy
|0
|6
|6
|.8
|2
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Bertans
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|4
|.4
|13
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Ntilikina
|2
|16
|18
|1.6
|13
|1.2
|14
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Campazzo
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|9
|1.1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|Wright
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|3
|1.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pinson
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|3
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|231
|891
|1122
|38.7
|637
|22.0
|604
|1
|216
|356
|109
|OPPONENTS
|272
|973
|1245
|42.9
|697
|24.0
|651
|0
|183
|414
|121
