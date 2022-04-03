AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Doncic6135.6604-1321.457187-530329-443.743172428.3
Porzingis3429.5229-508.45149-173147-170.86565419.2
Dinwiddie1930.1106-215.49334-9171-99.71731716.7
Brunson7532.1483-962.50286-234167-199.839121916.3
Hardaway4229.6209-530.394102-30478-103.75759814.2
Finney-Smith7633.1306-662.462159-41254-81.66782510.9
Bullock6427.8189-474.399133-37238-46.8265498.6
Powell7821.6246-375.65613-37151-191.7916568.4
Kleber5924.6141-354.39883-25546-65.7084117.0
Knight513.010-25.4004-178-81.000326.4
Thomas113.03-8.3750-30-0.00066.0
Burke3910.781-205.39525-8020-23.8702075.3
Bertans1813.429-84.34522-698-10.800884.9
Green6315.5121-242.50024-6930-43.6982964.7
Chriss3110.056-121.4637-2415-25.6001344.3
Ntilikina5612.188-221.39838-11024-25.9602384.3
Marjanovic215.137-61.6071-311-20.550864.1
S.Brown4812.856-149.37627-8914-15.9331533.2
M.Brown266.527-50.5400-027-43.628813.1
Cauley-Stein189.816-35.4571-21-2.500341.9
Omoruyi44.52-5.4001-22-4.50071.8
Pinson167.59-32.2816-254-41.000281.8
Wright22.51-4.2500-11-11.00031.5
C.Brown35.01-5.2000-30-0.00020.7
Jones36.30-7.0000-12-21.00020.7
King44.80-5.0000-41-2.50010.3
McLaughlin42.80-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM78241.03050-6662.4581002-29111249-1624.7698351107.1
OPPONENTS78241.03047-6652.458851-25021219-1601.7618164104.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Doncic545045589.15238.613806927134
Porzingis641972617.7692.0881255359
Dinwiddie757643.4764.038014255
Brunson412502913.93664.91460641223
Hardaway131431563.7922.274038346
Finney-Smith1192423614.81391.81780827937
Bullock311952263.5781.2980403613
Powell1652093744.8921.22080355636
Kleber702803505.9681.21370304758
Knight0881.681.650140
Thomas000.044.000000
Burke42731.8521.337011260
Bertans436402.27.4240444
Green50961462.3741.21080424214
Chriss2970993.217.5580121712
Ntilikina1267791.4691.260027317
Marjanovic724311.52.12000113
S.Brown261191453.034.753013237
M.Brown1645612.31.02803149
Cauley-Stein1325382.19.5170673
Omoruyi2571.82.520000
Pinson118191.213.890422
Wright101.50.000000
C.Brown011.31.320201
Jones1231.051.700130
King0551.20.040010
McLaughlin000.02.510000
TEAM7302625335543.0180323.115331523970313
OPPONENTS7472690343744.1182823.4156215351028289

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

