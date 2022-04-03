|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|61
|35.6
|604-1321
|.457
|187-530
|329-443
|.743
|1724
|28.3
|Porzingis
|34
|29.5
|229-508
|.451
|49-173
|147-170
|.865
|654
|19.2
|Dinwiddie
|19
|30.1
|106-215
|.493
|34-91
|71-99
|.717
|317
|16.7
|Brunson
|75
|32.1
|483-962
|.502
|86-234
|167-199
|.839
|1219
|16.3
|Hardaway
|42
|29.6
|209-530
|.394
|102-304
|78-103
|.757
|598
|14.2
|Finney-Smith
|76
|33.1
|306-662
|.462
|159-412
|54-81
|.667
|825
|10.9
|Bullock
|64
|27.8
|189-474
|.399
|133-372
|38-46
|.826
|549
|8.6
|Powell
|78
|21.6
|246-375
|.656
|13-37
|151-191
|.791
|656
|8.4
|Kleber
|59
|24.6
|141-354
|.398
|83-255
|46-65
|.708
|411
|7.0
|Knight
|5
|13.0
|10-25
|.400
|4-17
|8-8
|1.000
|32
|6.4
|Thomas
|1
|13.0
|3-8
|.375
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Burke
|39
|10.7
|81-205
|.395
|25-80
|20-23
|.870
|207
|5.3
|Bertans
|18
|13.4
|29-84
|.345
|22-69
|8-10
|.800
|88
|4.9
|Green
|63
|15.5
|121-242
|.500
|24-69
|30-43
|.698
|296
|4.7
|Chriss
|31
|10.0
|56-121
|.463
|7-24
|15-25
|.600
|134
|4.3
|Ntilikina
|56
|12.1
|88-221
|.398
|38-110
|24-25
|.960
|238
|4.3
|Marjanovic
|21
|5.1
|37-61
|.607
|1-3
|11-20
|.550
|86
|4.1
|S.Brown
|48
|12.8
|56-149
|.376
|27-89
|14-15
|.933
|153
|3.2
|M.Brown
|26
|6.5
|27-50
|.540
|0-0
|27-43
|.628
|81
|3.1
|Cauley-Stein
|18
|9.8
|16-35
|.457
|1-2
|1-2
|.500
|34
|1.9
|Omoruyi
|4
|4.5
|2-5
|.400
|1-2
|2-4
|.500
|7
|1.8
|Pinson
|16
|7.5
|9-32
|.281
|6-25
|4-4
|1.000
|28
|1.8
|Wright
|2
|2.5
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|1.5
|C.Brown
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-3
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Jones
|3
|6.3
|0-7
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.7
|King
|4
|4.8
|0-5
|.000
|0-4
|1-2
|.500
|1
|0.3
|McLaughlin
|4
|2.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|241.0
|3050-6662
|.458
|1002-2911
|1249-1624
|.769
|8351
|107.1
|OPPONENTS
|78
|241.0
|3047-6652
|.458
|851-2502
|1219-1601
|.761
|8164
|104.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|54
|504
|558
|9.1
|523
|8.6
|138
|0
|69
|271
|34
|Porzingis
|64
|197
|261
|7.7
|69
|2.0
|88
|1
|25
|53
|59
|Dinwiddie
|7
|57
|64
|3.4
|76
|4.0
|38
|0
|14
|25
|5
|Brunson
|41
|250
|291
|3.9
|366
|4.9
|146
|0
|64
|122
|3
|Hardaway
|13
|143
|156
|3.7
|92
|2.2
|74
|0
|38
|34
|6
|Finney-Smith
|119
|242
|361
|4.8
|139
|1.8
|178
|0
|82
|79
|37
|Bullock
|31
|195
|226
|3.5
|78
|1.2
|98
|0
|40
|36
|13
|Powell
|165
|209
|374
|4.8
|92
|1.2
|208
|0
|35
|56
|36
|Kleber
|70
|280
|350
|5.9
|68
|1.2
|137
|0
|30
|47
|58
|Knight
|0
|8
|8
|1.6
|8
|1.6
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burke
|4
|27
|31
|.8
|52
|1.3
|37
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Bertans
|4
|36
|40
|2.2
|7
|.4
|24
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Green
|50
|96
|146
|2.3
|74
|1.2
|108
|0
|42
|42
|14
|Chriss
|29
|70
|99
|3.2
|17
|.5
|58
|0
|12
|17
|12
|Ntilikina
|12
|67
|79
|1.4
|69
|1.2
|60
|0
|27
|31
|7
|Marjanovic
|7
|24
|31
|1.5
|2
|.1
|20
|0
|0
|11
|3
|S.Brown
|26
|119
|145
|3.0
|34
|.7
|53
|0
|13
|23
|7
|M.Brown
|16
|45
|61
|2.3
|1
|.0
|28
|0
|3
|14
|9
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|25
|38
|2.1
|9
|.5
|17
|0
|6
|7
|3
|Omoruyi
|2
|5
|7
|1.8
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinson
|1
|18
|19
|1.2
|13
|.8
|9
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Wright
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Brown
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|5
|1.7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|King
|0
|5
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McLaughlin
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|730
|2625
|3355
|43.0
|1803
|23.1
|1533
|1
|523
|970
|313
|OPPONENTS
|747
|2690
|3437
|44.1
|1828
|23.4
|1562
|1
|535
|1028
|289
