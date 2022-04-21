THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Dallas Stars

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F16Joe Pavelski7727497610141202206.131
F21Jason Robertson69373572152211010201.184
F24Roope Hintz753533681624837198.177
F14Jamie Benn77182846-886312178.101
F91Tyler Seguin76232346-1930302208.111
D3John Klingberg7063844-2432102135.044
D4Miro Heiskanen6543034422201142.028
D20Ryan Suter7772532134400114.061
F34Denis Gurianov69111930116402139.079
D23Esa Lindell7142024512010134.030
F47Alexander Radulov6941822-213010290.044
F12Radek Faksa7251217-204811179.063
F40Jacob Peterson6312517-21200580.150
F18Michael Raffl717916-171401290.078
F11Luke Glendening778715-1513001112.071
D2Jani Hakanpaa753710-14300064.047
F25Joel Kiviranta52156-71000054.019
D44Joel Hanley43145-13400017.059
D5Andrej Sekera32134-31600026.038
F0Tanner Kero23033-5000014.000
F92Vladislav Namestnikov11123-1110007.143
F43Marian Studenic15123-1600016.063
F13Riley Damiani71120200010.100
D55Thomas Harley29022-6400032.000
F15Blake Comeau6101-140002.500
F27Riley Tufte10101040005.200
F10Ty Dellandrea1000-100001.000
F49Rhett Gardner4000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS77219380599-114525507392354.093
OPPONENT TOTALS7723039862886582435322383.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Jake Oettinger4424632.5627141110512070.913000
70Braden Holtby2413182.78101010617000.913002
35Anton Khudobin94623.643410282310.879000
41Scott Wedgewood73922.913121192280.917000
TEAM TOTALS7746842.774329522132366.903219380525
OPPONENT TOTALS7746842.6934291452072342.907230398582

