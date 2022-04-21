THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022
Dallas Stars
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|16
|Joe Pavelski
|77
|27
|49
|76
|10
|14
|12
|0
|2
|206
|.131
|F
|21
|Jason Robertson
|69
|37
|35
|72
|15
|22
|11
|0
|10
|201
|.184
|F
|24
|Roope Hintz
|75
|35
|33
|68
|16
|24
|8
|3
|7
|198
|.177
|F
|14
|Jamie Benn
|77
|18
|28
|46
|-8
|86
|3
|1
|2
|178
|.101
|F
|91
|Tyler Seguin
|76
|23
|23
|46
|-19
|30
|3
|0
|2
|208
|.111
|D
|3
|John Klingberg
|70
|6
|38
|44
|-24
|32
|1
|0
|2
|135
|.044
|D
|4
|Miro Heiskanen
|65
|4
|30
|34
|4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|142
|.028
|D
|20
|Ryan Suter
|77
|7
|25
|32
|1
|34
|4
|0
|0
|114
|.061
|F
|34
|Denis Gurianov
|69
|11
|19
|30
|1
|16
|4
|0
|2
|139
|.079
|D
|23
|Esa Lindell
|71
|4
|20
|24
|5
|12
|0
|1
|0
|134
|.030
|F
|47
|Alexander Radulov
|69
|4
|18
|22
|-21
|30
|1
|0
|2
|90
|.044
|F
|12
|Radek Faksa
|72
|5
|12
|17
|-20
|48
|1
|1
|1
|79
|.063
|F
|40
|Jacob Peterson
|63
|12
|5
|17
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|5
|80
|.150
|F
|18
|Michael Raffl
|71
|7
|9
|16
|-17
|14
|0
|1
|2
|90
|.078
|F
|11
|Luke Glendening
|77
|8
|7
|15
|-15
|13
|0
|0
|1
|112
|.071
|D
|2
|Jani Hakanpaa
|75
|3
|7
|10
|-1
|43
|0
|0
|0
|64
|.047
|F
|25
|Joel Kiviranta
|52
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|D
|44
|Joel Hanley
|43
|1
|4
|5
|-13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|5
|Andrej Sekera
|32
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|0
|Tanner Kero
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|92
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|11
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|15
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|13
|Riley Damiani
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Thomas Harley
|29
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|15
|Blake Comeau
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|27
|Riley Tufte
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|10
|Ty Dellandrea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|49
|Rhett Gardner
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|219
|380
|599
|-114
|525
|50
|7
|39
|2354
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|230
|398
|628
|86
|582
|43
|5
|32
|2383
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Jake Oettinger
|44
|2463
|2.56
|27
|14
|1
|1
|105
|1207
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Braden Holtby
|24
|1318
|2.78
|10
|10
|1
|0
|61
|700
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Anton Khudobin
|9
|462
|3.64
|3
|4
|1
|0
|28
|231
|0.879
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|7
|392
|2.91
|3
|1
|2
|1
|19
|228
|0.917
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|77
|4684
|2.77
|43
|29
|5
|2
|213
|2366
|.903
|219
|380
|525
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|77
|4684
|2.69
|34
|29
|14
|5
|207
|2342
|.907
|230
|398
|582
