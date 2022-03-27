THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022

Dallas Stars

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F16Joe Pavelski6424426612141101172.140
F21Jason Robertson5631296017181009163.190
F24Roope Hintz622827551820726168.167
F14Jamie Benn64162238-274211150.107
D3John Klingberg5743337-1430102107.037
F91Tyler Seguin63191837-1326302163.117
F34Denis Gurianov60111829416402129.085
D4Miro Heiskanen5242529120201116.034
D20Ryan Suter645212623020095.053
D23Esa Lindell644192346010120.033
F47Alexander Radulov5841721-152410280.050
F40Jacob Peterson531141501000472.153
F12Radek Faksa5931114-194610068.044
F18Michael Raffl586814-121400178.077
F11Luke Glendening648412-141300185.094
D2Jani Hakanpaa6326844300051.039
F25Joel Kiviranta48156-71000048.021
D44Joel Hanley32123-6200010.100
F0Tanner Kero23033-5000014.000
D5Andrej Sekera28033-41400020.000
F13Riley Damiani71120200010.100
D55Thomas Harley24022-6400023.000
F15Blake Comeau6101-140002.500
F43Marian Studenic6011020004.000
F27Riley Tufte10101040005.200
F10Ty Dellandrea1000-100001.000
F49Rhett Gardner4000-100000.000
F92Vladislav Namestnikov2000-270001.000
TEAM TOTALS64185321506-60465444321955.095
OPPONENT TOTALS6419032551538504413261993.095
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Jake Oettinger3620142.52211118410010.916000
70Braden Holtby2413182.78101010617000.913002
35Anton Khudobin94623.643410282310.879000
41Scott Wedgewood1652.7710003470.936000
TEAM TOTALS6438992.753625311761979.905185321465
OPPONENT TOTALS6438992.728231351731943.905190325504

