THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022
Dallas Stars
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|16
|Joe Pavelski
|64
|24
|42
|66
|12
|14
|11
|0
|1
|172
|.140
|F
|21
|Jason Robertson
|56
|31
|29
|60
|17
|18
|10
|0
|9
|163
|.190
|F
|24
|Roope Hintz
|62
|28
|27
|55
|18
|20
|7
|2
|6
|168
|.167
|F
|14
|Jamie Benn
|64
|16
|22
|38
|-2
|74
|2
|1
|1
|150
|.107
|D
|3
|John Klingberg
|57
|4
|33
|37
|-14
|30
|1
|0
|2
|107
|.037
|F
|91
|Tyler Seguin
|63
|19
|18
|37
|-13
|26
|3
|0
|2
|163
|.117
|F
|34
|Denis Gurianov
|60
|11
|18
|29
|4
|16
|4
|0
|2
|129
|.085
|D
|4
|Miro Heiskanen
|52
|4
|25
|29
|1
|20
|2
|0
|1
|116
|.034
|D
|20
|Ryan Suter
|64
|5
|21
|26
|2
|30
|2
|0
|0
|95
|.053
|D
|23
|Esa Lindell
|64
|4
|19
|23
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|120
|.033
|F
|47
|Alexander Radulov
|58
|4
|17
|21
|-15
|24
|1
|0
|2
|80
|.050
|F
|40
|Jacob Peterson
|53
|11
|4
|15
|0
|10
|0
|0
|4
|72
|.153
|F
|12
|Radek Faksa
|59
|3
|11
|14
|-19
|46
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.044
|F
|18
|Michael Raffl
|58
|6
|8
|14
|-12
|14
|0
|0
|1
|78
|.077
|F
|11
|Luke Glendening
|64
|8
|4
|12
|-14
|13
|0
|0
|1
|85
|.094
|D
|2
|Jani Hakanpaa
|63
|2
|6
|8
|4
|43
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|F
|25
|Joel Kiviranta
|48
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.021
|D
|44
|Joel Hanley
|32
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|0
|Tanner Kero
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|5
|Andrej Sekera
|28
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.000
|F
|13
|Riley Damiani
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Thomas Harley
|24
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|15
|Blake Comeau
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|27
|Riley Tufte
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|10
|Ty Dellandrea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|49
|Rhett Gardner
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|92
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|185
|321
|506
|-60
|465
|44
|4
|32
|1955
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|190
|325
|515
|38
|504
|41
|3
|26
|1993
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Jake Oettinger
|36
|2014
|2.5
|22
|11
|1
|1
|84
|1001
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Braden Holtby
|24
|1318
|2.78
|10
|10
|1
|0
|61
|700
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Anton Khudobin
|9
|462
|3.64
|3
|4
|1
|0
|28
|231
|0.879
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|1
|65
|2.77
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|47
|0.936
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3899
|2.75
|36
|25
|3
|1
|176
|1979
|.905
|185
|321
|465
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3899
|2.7
|28
|23
|13
|5
|173
|1943
|.905
|190
|325
|504
