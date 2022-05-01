THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022
Dallas Stars
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|16
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|27
|54
|81
|11
|14
|12
|0
|2
|216
|.125
|F
|21
|Jason Robertson
|74
|41
|38
|79
|16
|22
|13
|0
|11
|220
|.186
|F
|24
|Roope Hintz
|80
|37
|35
|72
|15
|28
|9
|3
|7
|213
|.174
|F
|91
|Tyler Seguin
|81
|24
|25
|49
|-21
|30
|3
|0
|2
|218
|.110
|D
|3
|John Klingberg
|74
|6
|41
|47
|-28
|34
|1
|0
|2
|139
|.043
|F
|14
|Jamie Benn
|82
|18
|28
|46
|-13
|88
|3
|1
|2
|182
|.099
|D
|4
|Miro Heiskanen
|70
|5
|31
|36
|3
|24
|3
|0
|1
|156
|.032
|D
|20
|Ryan Suter
|82
|7
|25
|32
|1
|40
|4
|0
|0
|118
|.059
|F
|34
|Denis Gurianov
|73
|11
|20
|31
|2
|16
|4
|0
|2
|144
|.076
|D
|23
|Esa Lindell
|76
|4
|21
|25
|4
|12
|0
|1
|0
|136
|.029
|F
|47
|Alexander Radulov
|71
|4
|18
|22
|-20
|30
|1
|0
|2
|92
|.043
|F
|12
|Radek Faksa
|77
|5
|14
|19
|-20
|52
|1
|1
|1
|89
|.056
|F
|40
|Jacob Peterson
|65
|12
|5
|17
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|5
|85
|.141
|F
|11
|Luke Glendening
|82
|9
|7
|16
|-17
|15
|0
|0
|1
|116
|.078
|F
|18
|Michael Raffl
|76
|7
|9
|16
|-19
|16
|0
|1
|2
|94
|.074
|D
|2
|Jani Hakanpaa
|80
|4
|8
|12
|1
|43
|0
|0
|0
|68
|.059
|F
|25
|Joel Kiviranta
|56
|1
|6
|7
|-6
|10
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.017
|D
|44
|Joel Hanley
|44
|2
|4
|6
|-13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|92
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|15
|3
|2
|5
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.300
|D
|55
|Thomas Harley
|34
|1
|3
|4
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|D
|5
|Andrej Sekera
|32
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|0
|Tanner Kero
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|16
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|13
|Riley Damiani
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|15
|Blake Comeau
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|51
|Fredrik Karlstrom
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|27
|Riley Tufte
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|10
|Ty Dellandrea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|49
|Rhett Gardner
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|233
|406
|639
|-118
|551
|54
|7
|41
|2486
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|244
|421
|665
|88
|614
|46
|5
|34
|2545
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Jake Oettinger
|48
|2707
|2.53
|30
|15
|1
|1
|114
|1331
|0.914
|0
|2
|0
|70
|Braden Holtby
|24
|1318
|2.78
|10
|10
|1
|0
|61
|700
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Anton Khudobin
|9
|462
|3.64
|3
|4
|1
|0
|28
|231
|0.879
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|8
|453
|3.04
|3
|1
|3
|1
|23
|265
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4990
|2.76
|46
|30
|6
|2
|226
|2527
|.904
|233
|406
|551
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4990
|2.68
|36
|31
|15
|5
|220
|2473
|.906
|244
|421
|614
