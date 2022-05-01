THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022

Dallas Stars

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F16Joe Pavelski8227548111141202216.125
F21Jason Robertson74413879162213011220.186
F24Roope Hintz803735721528937213.174
F91Tyler Seguin81242549-2130302218.110
D3John Klingberg7464147-2834102139.043
F14Jamie Benn82182846-1388312182.099
D4Miro Heiskanen7053136324301156.032
D20Ryan Suter8272532140400118.059
F34Denis Gurianov73112031216402144.076
D23Esa Lindell7642125412010136.029
F47Alexander Radulov7141822-203010292.043
F12Radek Faksa7751419-205211189.056
F40Jacob Peterson6512517-11200585.141
F11Luke Glendening829716-1715001116.078
F18Michael Raffl767916-191601294.074
D2Jani Hakanpaa80481214300068.059
F25Joel Kiviranta56167-61000059.017
D44Joel Hanley44246-13400018.111
F92Vladislav Namestnikov1532511100110.300
D55Thomas Harley34134-4600036.028
D5Andrej Sekera32134-31600026.038
F0Tanner Kero23033-5000014.000
F43Marian Studenic16123-1600018.056
F13Riley Damiani71120200010.100
F15Blake Comeau6101-140002.500
F51Fredrik Karlstrom3011200001.000
F27Riley Tufte10101040005.200
F10Ty Dellandrea1000-100001.000
F49Rhett Gardner4000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS82233406639-118551547412486.094
OPPONENT TOTALS8224442166588614465342545.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Jake Oettinger4827072.5330151111413310.914020
70Braden Holtby2413182.78101010617000.913002
35Anton Khudobin94623.643410282310.879000
41Scott Wedgewood84533.043131232650.913000
TEAM TOTALS8249902.764630622262527.904233406551
OPPONENT TOTALS8249902.6836311552202473.906244421614

