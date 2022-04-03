THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022
Dallas Stars
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|16
|Joe Pavelski
|67
|25
|43
|68
|12
|14
|11
|0
|2
|184
|.136
|F
|21
|Jason Robertson
|59
|32
|31
|63
|18
|18
|10
|0
|9
|169
|.189
|F
|24
|Roope Hintz
|65
|30
|28
|58
|19
|20
|7
|2
|6
|176
|.170
|F
|91
|Tyler Seguin
|66
|19
|22
|41
|-12
|28
|3
|0
|2
|169
|.112
|F
|14
|Jamie Benn
|67
|17
|22
|39
|-3
|74
|2
|1
|2
|157
|.108
|D
|3
|John Klingberg
|60
|4
|35
|39
|-14
|30
|1
|0
|2
|112
|.036
|F
|34
|Denis Gurianov
|62
|11
|19
|30
|6
|16
|4
|0
|2
|130
|.085
|D
|4
|Miro Heiskanen
|55
|4
|26
|30
|4
|20
|2
|0
|1
|119
|.034
|D
|20
|Ryan Suter
|67
|6
|21
|27
|0
|30
|3
|0
|0
|102
|.059
|D
|23
|Esa Lindell
|65
|4
|19
|23
|5
|6
|0
|1
|0
|123
|.033
|F
|47
|Alexander Radulov
|61
|4
|17
|21
|-16
|28
|1
|0
|2
|86
|.047
|F
|40
|Jacob Peterson
|56
|12
|5
|17
|0
|10
|0
|0
|5
|76
|.158
|F
|12
|Radek Faksa
|62
|4
|11
|15
|-17
|46
|1
|0
|0
|72
|.056
|F
|18
|Michael Raffl
|61
|6
|9
|15
|-12
|14
|0
|0
|1
|80
|.075
|F
|11
|Luke Glendening
|67
|8
|5
|13
|-14
|13
|0
|0
|1
|91
|.088
|D
|2
|Jani Hakanpaa
|66
|3
|6
|9
|3
|43
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|F
|25
|Joel Kiviranta
|48
|1
|5
|6
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.021
|D
|5
|Andrej Sekera
|30
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|44
|Joel Hanley
|34
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|0
|Tanner Kero
|23
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|13
|Riley Damiani
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Thomas Harley
|25
|0
|2
|2
|-6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|92
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|5
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|15
|Blake Comeau
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|43
|Marian Studenic
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|27
|Riley Tufte
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|10
|Ty Dellandrea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|49
|Rhett Gardner
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|196
|337
|533
|-51
|475
|45
|4
|35
|2051
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|198
|341
|539
|31
|518
|41
|3
|26
|2072
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Jake Oettinger
|38
|2135
|2.47
|24
|11
|1
|1
|88
|1052
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Braden Holtby
|24
|1318
|2.78
|10
|10
|1
|0
|61
|700
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Anton Khudobin
|9
|462
|3.64
|3
|4
|1
|0
|28
|231
|0.879
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Scott Wedgewood
|2
|124
|3.36
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|75
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4080
|2.75
|39
|25
|3
|1
|184
|2058
|.904
|196
|337
|475
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4080
|2.75
|28
|25
|14
|5
|184
|2039
|.904
|198
|341
|518
