THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022

Dallas Stars

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F16Joe Pavelski6725436812141102184.136
F21Jason Robertson5932316318181009169.189
F24Roope Hintz653028581920726176.170
F91Tyler Seguin66192241-1228302169.112
F14Jamie Benn67172239-374212157.108
D3John Klingberg6043539-1430102112.036
F34Denis Gurianov62111930616402130.085
D4Miro Heiskanen5542630420201119.034
D20Ryan Suter6762127030300102.059
D23Esa Lindell654192356010123.033
F47Alexander Radulov6141721-162810286.047
F40Jacob Peterson561251701000576.158
F12Radek Faksa6241115-174610072.056
F18Michael Raffl616915-121400180.075
F11Luke Glendening678513-141300191.088
D2Jani Hakanpaa6636934300056.054
F25Joel Kiviranta48156-71000048.021
D5Andrej Sekera30134-21600022.045
D44Joel Hanley34123-6400011.091
F0Tanner Kero23033-5000014.000
F13Riley Damiani71120200010.100
D55Thomas Harley25022-6400026.000
F92Vladislav Namestnikov5112-170005.200
F15Blake Comeau6101-140002.500
F43Marian Studenic7011020005.000
F27Riley Tufte10101040005.200
F10Ty Dellandrea1000-100001.000
F49Rhett Gardner4000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS67196337533-51475454352051.096
OPPONENT TOTALS6719834153931518413262072.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
29Jake Oettinger3821352.472411118810520.916000
70Braden Holtby2413182.78101010617000.913002
35Anton Khudobin94623.643410282310.879000
41Scott Wedgewood21243.3620007750.907000
TEAM TOTALS6740802.753925311842058.904196337475
OPPONENT TOTALS6740802.7528251451842039.904198341518

