COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:
Denmark Superliga
Friday's Match
Randers FC 1, Viborg 0
Saturday's Match
FC Copenhagen 1, Silkeborg IF 3
Sunday's Matches
Aarhus 1, Lyngby 0
Hvidovre IF 1, OB Odense 5
Nordsjaelland 3, Midtjylland 0
Monday's Match
Vejle BK 0, Brondby 1
Friday's Match
OB Odense 1, Vejle BK 2
Sunday's Matches
Silkeborg IF vs. Hvidovre IF, 8 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.
Brondby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.
Midtjylland vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.
