COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:

Denmark Superliga

Friday's Match

Randers FC 1, Viborg 0

Saturday's Match

FC Copenhagen 1, Silkeborg IF 3

Sunday's Matches

Aarhus 1, Lyngby 0

Hvidovre IF 1, OB Odense 5

Nordsjaelland 3, Midtjylland 0

Monday's Match

Vejle BK 0, Brondby 1

Friday's Match

OB Odense 1, Vejle BK 2

Sunday's Matches

Silkeborg IF vs. Hvidovre IF, 8 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.

Brondby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.

