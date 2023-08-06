COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:
Denmark Superliga
Saturday's Match
Vejle BK 2, FC Copenhagen 3
Sunday's Matches
Midtjylland 2, Silkeborg IF 0
Randers FC 2, Hvidovre IF 2
Brondby 1, OB Odense 2
Monday's Match
Aarhus 1, Nordsjaelland 3
Friday's Match
Silkeborg IF 2, Vejle BK 1
Saturday's Match
FC Copenhagen 4, Randers FC 0
Sunday's Matches
Hvidovre IF 0, Aarhus 2
Lyngby 4, Midtjylland 1
Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
OB Odense vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.
Friday's Match
FC Copenhagen vs. OB Odense, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Vejle BK vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.
Brondby vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Aarhus vs. Silkeborg IF, 12 p.m.
Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m. ppd
OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m. ppd
Monday's Matches
Viborg vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.
Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m. ppd
