COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:

Denmark Superliga

Saturday's Match

Vejle BK 2, FC Copenhagen 3

Sunday's Matches

Midtjylland 2, Silkeborg IF 0

Randers FC 2, Hvidovre IF 2

Brondby 1, OB Odense 2

Monday's Match

Aarhus 1, Nordsjaelland 3

Friday's Match

Silkeborg IF 2, Vejle BK 1

Saturday's Match

FC Copenhagen 4, Randers FC 0

Sunday's Matches

Hvidovre IF 0, Aarhus 2

Lyngby 4, Midtjylland 1

Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

OB Odense vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.

Friday's Match

FC Copenhagen vs. OB Odense, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Vejle BK vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.

Brondby vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m. ppd

Aarhus vs. Silkeborg IF, 12 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m. ppd

OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m. ppd

Monday's Matches

Viborg vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.

Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m. ppd

