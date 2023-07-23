COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:
Denmark Superliga
Friday's Match
Midtjylland 1, Hvidovre IF 0
Saturday's Match
Lyngby 1, FC Copenhagen 2
Sunday's Matches
Aarhus 1, Vejle BK 0
OB Odense vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
Nordsjaelland vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.
Friday's Match
Viborg vs. Lyngby, 1 p.m.
Saturday's Match
Vejle BK vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Midtjylland vs. Silkeborg IF, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Hvidovre IF, 10 a.m.
Brondby vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.