COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:

Denmark Superliga

Friday's Match

Midtjylland 1, Hvidovre IF 0

Saturday's Match

Lyngby 1, FC Copenhagen 2

Sunday's Matches

Aarhus 1, Vejle BK 0

OB Odense vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

Nordsjaelland vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.

Friday's Match

Viborg vs. Lyngby, 1 p.m.

Saturday's Match

Vejle BK vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Midtjylland vs. Silkeborg IF, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Hvidovre IF, 10 a.m.

Brondby vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

