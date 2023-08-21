COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:
Denmark Superliga
Sunday's Matches
Vejle BK 1, Midtjylland 2
Randers FC 0, Nordsjaelland 5
Brondby 3, Lyngby 0
Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Aarhus 2, Silkeborg IF 2
Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m. ppd
OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m. ppd
Monday's Matches
Viborg 0, Hvidovre IF 0
Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m. ppd
Friday's Match
Hvidovre IF 0, FC Copenhagen 2
Sunday's Matches
Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 0
Lyngby 1, Randers FC 0
Midtjylland 0, Brondby 1
OB Odense 1, Aarhus 1
Monday's Match
Viborg 2, Vejle BK 1
Friday's Match
Randers FC vs. Viborg, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday's Match
FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aarhus vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.
Hvidovre IF vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. Midtjylland, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
Vejle BK vs. Brondby, 1 p.m.
Friday's Match
OB Odense vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.
