COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:
Denmark Superliga
Friday's Match
Midtjylland 1, Hvidovre IF 0
Saturday's Match
Lyngby 1, FC Copenhagen 2
Sunday's Matches
Aarhus 1, Vejle BK 0
OB Odense 2, Randers FC 2
Silkeborg IF 1, Brondby 2
Monday's Match
Nordsjaelland 4, Viborg 1
Friday's Match
Viborg 2, Lyngby 2
Saturday's Match
Vejle BK 2, FC Copenhagen 3
Sunday's Matches
Midtjylland vs. Silkeborg IF, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Hvidovre IF, 10 a.m.
Brondby vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.
Friday's Match
Silkeborg IF vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.
Saturday's Match
FC Copenhagen vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Hvidovre IF vs. Aarhus, 8 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Midtjylland, 10 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
OB Odense vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.
