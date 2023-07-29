COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:

Denmark Superliga

Friday's Match

Midtjylland 1, Hvidovre IF 0

Saturday's Match

Lyngby 1, FC Copenhagen 2

Sunday's Matches

Aarhus 1, Vejle BK 0

OB Odense 2, Randers FC 2

Silkeborg IF 1, Brondby 2

Monday's Match

Nordsjaelland 4, Viborg 1

Friday's Match

Viborg 2, Lyngby 2

Saturday's Match

Vejle BK 2, FC Copenhagen 3

Sunday's Matches

Midtjylland vs. Silkeborg IF, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Hvidovre IF, 10 a.m.

Brondby vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.

Friday's Match

Silkeborg IF vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

Saturday's Match

FC Copenhagen vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Hvidovre IF vs. Aarhus, 8 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Midtjylland, 10 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

OB Odense vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.

