COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:
Denmark Superliga
Friday's Match
Viborg 2, Midtjylland 2
Saturday's Match
Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Vejle BK vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.
Hvidovre IF vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.
Aarhus vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.
Friday's Match
Lyngby vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brondby vs. FC Copenhagen, 8 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.
Monday's Match
Nordsjaelland vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.
