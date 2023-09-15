COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (AP) - Results from Danish football:

Denmark Superliga

Friday's Match

Viborg 2, Midtjylland 2

Saturday's Match

Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Vejle BK vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.

Hvidovre IF vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.

Aarhus vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.

Friday's Match

Lyngby vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brondby vs. FC Copenhagen, 8 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.

Monday's Match

Nordsjaelland vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.

