Superligaen
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Randers FC
|10
|6
|4
|0
|16
|8
|22
|Nordsjaelland
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|9
|20
|Viborg
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|12
|20
|Silkeborg IF
|11
|6
|1
|4
|18
|13
|19
|Aarhus
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|10
|16
|Midtjylland
|11
|3
|5
|3
|19
|18
|14
|Horsens
|11
|4
|2
|5
|10
|12
|14
|OB Odense
|11
|4
|2
|5
|13
|18
|14
|FC Copenhagen
|10
|4
|0
|6
|17
|17
|12
|Brondby
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|18
|12
|AaB Aalborg
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|15
|10
|Lyngby
|11
|0
|4
|7
|11
|22
|4
Friday, Sept. 30
AaB Aalborg 1, OB Odense 1
Sunday, Oct. 2
Midtjylland 1, Viborg 1
Silkeborg IF 2, Horsens 1
Brondby 3, Lyngby 3
FC Copenhagen vs. Aarhus, 12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Nordsjaelland vs. Randers FC, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Lyngby vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
FC Copenhagen vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Aarhus vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.
OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Horsens vs. AaB Aalborg, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.