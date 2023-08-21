Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
FC Copenhagen550013415
Nordsjaelland540115512
Brondby5302869
Midtjylland5302669
Aarhus5221768
Viborg5221788
Lyngby5212887
Silkeborg IF5212777
OB Odense5122785
Hvidovre IF5023272
Randers FC50234142
Vejle BK50055100

Sunday, Aug. 13

Vejle BK 1, Midtjylland 2

Randers FC 0, Nordsjaelland 5

Brondby 3, Lyngby 0

Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m. ppd

Aarhus 2, Silkeborg IF 2

Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m. ppd

OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m. ppd

Monday, Aug. 14

Viborg 0, Hvidovre IF 0

Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m. ppd

Friday, Aug. 18

Hvidovre IF 0, FC Copenhagen 2

Sunday, Aug. 20

Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 0

Lyngby 1, Randers FC 0

Midtjylland 0, Brondby 1

OB Odense 1, Aarhus 1

Monday, Aug. 21

Viborg 2, Vejle BK 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Randers FC vs. Viborg, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Aarhus vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.

Hvidovre IF vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Midtjylland, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

Vejle BK vs. Brondby, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

OB Odense vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

