Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|20
|11
|6
|3
|35
|18
|39
|FC Copenhagen
|20
|11
|3
|6
|39
|20
|36
|Viborg
|20
|10
|6
|4
|30
|22
|36
|Aarhus
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|19
|29
|Randers FC
|20
|7
|8
|5
|26
|28
|29
|Silkeborg IF
|20
|8
|4
|8
|30
|30
|28
|OB Odense
|21
|7
|7
|7
|27
|37
|28
|Midtjylland
|20
|6
|9
|5
|28
|23
|27
|Brondby
|20
|7
|6
|7
|29
|31
|27
|Horsens
|20
|6
|4
|10
|24
|32
|22
|AaB Aalborg
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|32
|15
|Lyngby
|20
|2
|6
|12
|17
|34
|12
Friday, March 3
Aarhus 2, Horsens 0
Sunday, March 5
Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 1
Viborg 2, Randers FC 2
Lyngby 1, Brondby 0
FC Copenhagen 7, OB Odense 0
Monday, March 6
AaB Aalborg 0, Midtjylland 0
Friday, March 10
OB Odense 2, AaB Aalborg 1
Sunday, March 12
Viborg vs. Nordsjaelland, 9 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. Lyngby, 9 a.m.
Horsens vs. FC Copenhagen, 11 a.m.
Brondby vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Aarhus vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 10 a.m.
AaB Aalborg vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. Midtjylland, 10 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Horsens, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.