Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Nordsjaelland201163351839
FC Copenhagen201136392036
Viborg201064302236
Aarhus20857231929
Randers FC20785262829
Silkeborg IF20848303028
OB Odense21777273728
Midtjylland20695282327
Brondby20767293127
Horsens206410243222
AaB Aalborg213612183215
Lyngby202612173412

Friday, March 3

Aarhus 2, Horsens 0

Sunday, March 5

Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 1

Viborg 2, Randers FC 2

Lyngby 1, Brondby 0

FC Copenhagen 7, OB Odense 0

Monday, March 6

AaB Aalborg 0, Midtjylland 0

Friday, March 10

OB Odense 2, AaB Aalborg 1

Sunday, March 12

Viborg vs. Nordsjaelland, 9 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. Lyngby, 9 a.m.

Horsens vs. FC Copenhagen, 11 a.m.

Brondby vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 13

Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Aarhus vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 10 a.m.

AaB Aalborg vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Midtjylland, 10 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Horsens, 10 a.m.

