Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|FC Copenhagen
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|9
|19
|Nordsjaelland
|8
|5
|2
|1
|21
|8
|17
|Brondby
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|7
|15
|Silkeborg IF
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|8
|13
|Aarhus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|7
|12
|Lyngby
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|11
|Midtjylland
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|12
|11
|Viborg
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|13
|9
|OB Odense
|7
|2
|2
|3
|13
|11
|8
|Randers FC
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|18
|8
|Vejle BK
|8
|1
|0
|7
|8
|14
|3
|Hvidovre IF
|8
|0
|2
|6
|3
|14
|2
Friday, Sept. 15
Viborg 2, Midtjylland 2
Saturday, Sept. 16
Nordsjaelland 2, FC Copenhagen 2
Sunday, Sept. 17
Vejle BK 1, Randers FC 2
Hvidovre IF 0, Lyngby 1
Aarhus vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Lyngby vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Brondby vs. FC Copenhagen, 8 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Nordsjaelland vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.
