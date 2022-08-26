Superligaen
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Silkeborg IF
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|6
|13
|Aarhus
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|5
|13
|Nordsjaelland
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|4
|13
|Randers FC
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|4
|12
|Horsens
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|3
|0
|3
|13
|10
|9
|Viborg
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|8
|9
|Midtjylland
|6
|1
|3
|2
|13
|13
|6
|Brondby
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|6
|AaB Aalborg
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|5
|OB Odense
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|13
|4
|Lyngby
|6
|0
|2
|4
|6
|12
|2
Friday, Aug. 19
Lyngby 0, FC Copenhagen 3
Saturday, Aug. 20
Midtjylland 0, Aarhus 2
Sunday, Aug. 21
Nordsjaelland 0, Silkeborg IF 2
Randers FC 1, Viborg 0
AaB Aalborg 2, Brondby 1
Monday, Aug. 22
OB Odense 1, Horsens 0
Friday, Aug. 26
Horsens 2, Aarhus 1
Sunday, Aug. 28
Randers FC vs. AaB Aalborg, 8 a.m.
Viborg vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
Brondby vs. Midtjylland, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
OB Odense vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.
Horsens vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. AaB Aalborg, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.
