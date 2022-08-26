Superligaen

GPWDLGFGAPts
Silkeborg IF641112613
Aarhus74129513
Nordsjaelland64118413
Randers FC63308412
Horsens73227611
FC Copenhagen630313109
Viborg6303989
Midtjylland613213136
Brondby62046116
AaB Aalborg6123595
OB Odense61145134
Lyngby60246122

Friday, Aug. 19

Lyngby 0, FC Copenhagen 3

Saturday, Aug. 20

Midtjylland 0, Aarhus 2

Sunday, Aug. 21

Nordsjaelland 0, Silkeborg IF 2

Randers FC 1, Viborg 0

AaB Aalborg 2, Brondby 1

Monday, Aug. 22

OB Odense 1, Horsens 0

Friday, Aug. 26

Horsens 2, Aarhus 1

Sunday, Aug. 28

Randers FC vs. AaB Aalborg, 8 a.m.

Viborg vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

Brondby vs. Midtjylland, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

OB Odense vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.

Horsens vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. AaB Aalborg, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.

