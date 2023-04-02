Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|22
|12
|7
|3
|38
|20
|43
|FC Copenhagen
|22
|13
|3
|6
|45
|22
|42
|Viborg
|22
|10
|7
|5
|32
|25
|37
|Aarhus
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|20
|35
|Randers FC
|22
|8
|8
|6
|28
|30
|32
|Brondby
|22
|8
|6
|8
|32
|34
|30
|Silkeborg IF
|22
|8
|5
|9
|34
|35
|29
|Midtjylland
|22
|6
|10
|6
|32
|29
|28
|OB Odense
|22
|7
|7
|8
|27
|38
|28
|Horsens
|22
|6
|5
|11
|26
|37
|23
|Lyngby
|22
|3
|7
|12
|21
|36
|16
|AaB Aalborg
|22
|3
|6
|13
|18
|33
|15
Friday, March 31
OB Odense 1, Midtjylland 3
Sunday, April 2
Horsens 0, AaB Aalborg 4
Lyngby 1, Silkeborg IF 1
Brondby vs. Viborg, 10 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Nordsjaelland, 12 p.m.
Monday, April 3
Aarhus vs. Randers FC, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Viborg vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 10
AaB Aalborg vs. OB Odense, 8 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Silkeborg IF vs. Horsens, 12:30 p.m.
