Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Nordsjaelland221273382043
FC Copenhagen221336452242
Viborg221075322537
Aarhus221057262035
Randers FC22886283032
Brondby22868323430
Silkeborg IF22859343529
Midtjylland226106322928
OB Odense22778273828
Horsens226511263723
Lyngby223712213616
AaB Aalborg223613183315

Friday, March 31

OB Odense 1, Midtjylland 3

Sunday, April 2

Horsens 0, AaB Aalborg 4

Lyngby 1, Silkeborg IF 1

Brondby vs. Viborg, 10 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Nordsjaelland, 12 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Aarhus vs. Randers FC, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Viborg vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 10

AaB Aalborg vs. OB Odense, 8 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Silkeborg IF vs. Horsens, 12:30 p.m.

