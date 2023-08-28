Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|6
|5
|0
|1
|18
|5
|15
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|7
|15
|Brondby
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|6
|12
|Aarhus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Silkeborg IF
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|8
|10
|Midtjylland
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|9
|OB Odense
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|9
|8
|Viborg
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|8
|Lyngby
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|Randers FC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|14
|5
|Hvidovre IF
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|12
|2
|Vejle BK
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|11
|0
Sunday, Aug. 20
Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 0
Lyngby 1, Randers FC 0
Midtjylland 0, Brondby 1
OB Odense 1, Aarhus 1
Monday, Aug. 21
Viborg 2, Vejle BK 1
Friday, Aug. 25
Randers FC 1, Viborg 0
Saturday, Aug. 26
FC Copenhagen 1, Silkeborg IF 3
Sunday, Aug. 27
Aarhus 1, Lyngby 0
Hvidovre IF 1, OB Odense 5
Nordsjaelland 3, Midtjylland 0
Monday, Aug. 28
Vejle BK 0, Brondby 1
Friday, Sept. 1
OB Odense vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Silkeborg IF vs. Hvidovre IF, 8 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.
Brondby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.
Midtjylland vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.
