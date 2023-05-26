Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Nordsjaelland221273382043
FC Copenhagen221336452242
Viborg221075322537
Aarhus221057262035
Randers FC22886283032
Brondby22868323430
Silkeborg IF22859343529
Midtjylland226106322928
OB Odense22778273828
Horsens226511263723
Lyngby223712213616
AaB Aalborg223613183315

Friday, May 19

Horsens 0, Silkeborg IF 1

Sunday, May 21

AaB Aalborg 0, Midtjylland 2

Lyngby 0, OB Odense 4

Viborg 1, Brondby 1

FC Copenhagen 4, Aarhus 3

Monday, May 22

Nordsjaelland 3, Randers FC 1

Friday, May 26

OB Odense 2, Horsens 1

Monday, May 29

Lyngby vs. AaB Aalborg, 8 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.

Viborg vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.

Brondby vs. Nordsjaelland, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30

Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

AaB Aalborg vs. Silkeborg IF, 8 a.m.

Horsens vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 8 a.m.

Sunday, June 4

Aarhus vs. Brondby, 11 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Randers FC, 11 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Viborg, 11 a.m.

