Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
FC Copenhagen760116718
Nordsjaelland751119616
Brondby750212715
Silkeborg IF741211813
Aarhus73319712
Midtjylland832391211
Viborg82339139
OB Odense722313118
Lyngby72239108
Randers FC71246175
Vejle BK71067123
Hvidovre IF70253132

Friday, Sept. 15

Viborg 2, Midtjylland 2

Saturday, Sept. 16

Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Vejle BK vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.

Hvidovre IF vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.

Aarhus vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Lyngby vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Brondby vs. FC Copenhagen, 8 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Nordsjaelland vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you