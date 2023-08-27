Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
FC Copenhagen650114715
Nordsjaelland540115512
Aarhus63218611
Silkeborg IF631210810
Brondby5302869
Midtjylland5302669
Viborg6222798
Lyngby6213897
OB Odense5122785
Randers FC61235145
Hvidovre IF5023272
Vejle BK50055100

Sunday, Aug. 20

Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 0

Lyngby 1, Randers FC 0

Midtjylland 0, Brondby 1

OB Odense 1, Aarhus 1

Monday, Aug. 21

Viborg 2, Vejle BK 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Randers FC 1, Viborg 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

FC Copenhagen 1, Silkeborg IF 3

Sunday, Aug. 27

Aarhus 1, Lyngby 0

Hvidovre IF vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Midtjylland, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

Vejle BK vs. Brondby, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

OB Odense vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Silkeborg IF vs. Hvidovre IF, 8 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.

Brondby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you