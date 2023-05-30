Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|22
|12
|7
|3
|38
|20
|43
|FC Copenhagen
|22
|13
|3
|6
|45
|22
|42
|Viborg
|22
|10
|7
|5
|32
|25
|37
|Aarhus
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|20
|35
|Randers FC
|22
|8
|8
|6
|28
|30
|32
|Brondby
|22
|8
|6
|8
|32
|34
|30
|Silkeborg IF
|22
|8
|5
|9
|34
|35
|29
|Midtjylland
|22
|6
|10
|6
|32
|29
|28
|OB Odense
|22
|7
|7
|8
|27
|38
|28
|Horsens
|22
|6
|5
|11
|26
|37
|23
|Lyngby
|22
|3
|7
|12
|21
|36
|16
|AaB Aalborg
|22
|3
|6
|13
|18
|33
|15
Monday, May 22
Nordsjaelland 3, Randers FC 1
Friday, May 26
OB Odense 2, Horsens 1
Monday, May 29
Lyngby 2, AaB Aalborg 1
Silkeborg IF 3, Midtjylland 3
Viborg 1, FC Copenhagen 2
Brondby 5, Nordsjaelland 1
Tuesday, May 30
Randers FC 1, Aarhus 3
Saturday, June 3
AaB Aalborg vs. Silkeborg IF, 8 a.m.
Horsens vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 8 a.m.
Sunday, June 4
Aarhus vs. Brondby, 11 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Randers FC, 11 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. Viborg, 11 a.m.
