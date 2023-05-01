Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|22
|12
|7
|3
|38
|20
|43
|FC Copenhagen
|22
|13
|3
|6
|45
|22
|42
|Viborg
|22
|10
|7
|5
|32
|25
|37
|Aarhus
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|20
|35
|Randers FC
|22
|8
|8
|6
|28
|30
|32
|Brondby
|22
|8
|6
|8
|32
|34
|30
|Silkeborg IF
|22
|8
|5
|9
|34
|35
|29
|Midtjylland
|22
|6
|10
|6
|32
|29
|28
|OB Odense
|22
|7
|7
|8
|27
|38
|28
|Horsens
|22
|6
|5
|11
|26
|37
|23
|Lyngby
|22
|3
|7
|12
|21
|36
|16
|AaB Aalborg
|22
|3
|6
|13
|18
|33
|15
Sunday, April 23
Viborg 1, Nordsjaelland 0
Horsens 0, Midtjylland 2
Brondby 0, Randers FC 4
Aarhus 0, FC Copenhagen 0
Monday, April 24
OB Odense 2, Lyngby 2
Friday, April 28
Horsens 2, OB Odense 2
Sunday, April 30
Viborg 3, Randers FC 1
AaB Aalborg 1, Lyngby 0
FC Copenhagen 0, Brondby 1
Nordsjaelland 0, Aarhus 1
Monday, May 1
Midtjylland 3, Silkeborg IF 0
Sunday, May 7
AaB Aalborg vs. Horsens, 6 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. OB Odense, 8 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.
Aarhus vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 12
OB Odense vs. AaB Aalborg, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.