Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Nordsjaelland221273382043
FC Copenhagen221336452242
Viborg221075322537
Aarhus221057262035
Randers FC22886283032
Brondby22868323430
Silkeborg IF22859343529
Midtjylland226106322928
OB Odense22778273828
Horsens226511263723
Lyngby223712213616
AaB Aalborg223613183315

Sunday, April 23

Viborg 1, Nordsjaelland 0

Horsens 0, Midtjylland 2

Brondby 0, Randers FC 4

Aarhus 0, FC Copenhagen 0

Monday, April 24

OB Odense 2, Lyngby 2

Friday, April 28

Horsens 2, OB Odense 2

Sunday, April 30

Viborg 3, Randers FC 1

AaB Aalborg 1, Lyngby 0

FC Copenhagen 0, Brondby 1

Nordsjaelland 0, Aarhus 1

Monday, May 1

Midtjylland 3, Silkeborg IF 0

Sunday, May 7

AaB Aalborg vs. Horsens, 6 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. OB Odense, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.

Aarhus vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Nordsjaelland vs. FC Copenhagen, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 12

OB Odense vs. AaB Aalborg, 1 p.m.

