Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|FC Copenhagen
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|4
|15
|Nordsjaelland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|5
|12
|Midtjylland
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|5
|9
|Aarhus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Lyngby
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Silkeborg IF
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|Brondby
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|6
|Viborg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|7
|5
|OB Odense
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Hvidovre IF
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|7
|2
|Randers FC
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|14
|2
|Vejle BK
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|0
Sunday, Aug. 13
Vejle BK 1, Midtjylland 2
Randers FC 0, Nordsjaelland 5
Brondby 3, Lyngby 0
Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Aarhus 2, Silkeborg IF 2
Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m. ppd
OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m. ppd
Monday, Aug. 14
Viborg 0, Hvidovre IF 0
Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m. ppd
Friday, Aug. 18
Hvidovre IF 0, FC Copenhagen 2
Sunday, Aug. 20
Silkeborg IF 2, Nordsjaelland 0
Lyngby 1, Randers FC 0
Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Randers FC vs. Viborg, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Aarhus vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.
Hvidovre IF vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.
Nordsjaelland vs. Midtjylland, 12 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
Vejle BK vs. Brondby, 1 p.m.
