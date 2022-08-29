Superligaen

GPWDLGFGAPts
Nordsjaelland751111516
Randers FC74309415
Silkeborg IF741213813
Aarhus74129513
Viborg740311912
Horsens73227611
Midtjylland723215139
FC Copenhagen730414139
OB Odense72147147
Brondby72056136
AaB Aalborg71245105
Lyngby70257142

Sunday, Aug. 21

Nordsjaelland 0, Silkeborg IF 2

Randers FC 1, Viborg 0

AaB Aalborg 2, Brondby 1

Monday, Aug. 22

OB Odense 1, Horsens 0

Friday, Aug. 26

Horsens 2, Aarhus 1

Sunday, Aug. 28

Randers FC 1, AaB Aalborg 0

Viborg 2, Lyngby 1

Nordsjaelland 3, FC Copenhagen 1

Silkeborg IF 1, OB Odense 2

Monday, Aug. 29

Brondby 0, Midtjylland 2

Friday, Sept. 2

FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

OB Odense vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.

Horsens vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. AaB Aalborg, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.

