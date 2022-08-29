Superligaen
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|5
|16
|Randers FC
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|4
|15
|Silkeborg IF
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|8
|13
|Aarhus
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|5
|13
|Viborg
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|9
|12
|Horsens
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|Midtjylland
|7
|2
|3
|2
|15
|13
|9
|FC Copenhagen
|7
|3
|0
|4
|14
|13
|9
|OB Odense
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|14
|7
|Brondby
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|13
|6
|AaB Aalborg
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|10
|5
|Lyngby
|7
|0
|2
|5
|7
|14
|2
Sunday, Aug. 21
Nordsjaelland 0, Silkeborg IF 2
Randers FC 1, Viborg 0
AaB Aalborg 2, Brondby 1
Monday, Aug. 22
OB Odense 1, Horsens 0
Friday, Aug. 26
Horsens 2, Aarhus 1
Sunday, Aug. 28
Randers FC 1, AaB Aalborg 0
Viborg 2, Lyngby 1
Nordsjaelland 3, FC Copenhagen 1
Silkeborg IF 1, OB Odense 2
Monday, Aug. 29
Brondby 0, Midtjylland 2
Friday, Sept. 2
FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
OB Odense vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.
Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 8 a.m.
Horsens vs. Brondby, 10 a.m.
Midtjylland vs. AaB Aalborg, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Aarhus vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.
