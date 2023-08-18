Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
FC Copenhagen550013415
Nordsjaelland440015312
Midtjylland4301659
Aarhus4211657
Brondby4202766
Viborg4121575
Lyngby4112784
OB Odense4112674
Silkeborg IF4112574
Hvidovre IF5023272
Randers FC40224132
Vejle BK4004480

Friday, Aug. 11

FC Copenhagen 2, OB Odense 1

Sunday, Aug. 13

Vejle BK 1, Midtjylland 2

Randers FC 0, Nordsjaelland 5

Brondby 3, Lyngby 0

Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m. ppd

Aarhus 2, Silkeborg IF 2

Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m. ppd

OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m. ppd

Monday, Aug. 14

Viborg 0, Hvidovre IF 0

Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m. ppd

Friday, Aug. 18

Hvidovre IF 0, FC Copenhagen 2

Sunday, Aug. 20

Silkeborg IF vs. Nordsjaelland, 8 a.m.

Lyngby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

OB Odense vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Viborg vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Randers FC vs. Viborg, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

FC Copenhagen vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Aarhus vs. Lyngby, 8 a.m.

Hvidovre IF vs. OB Odense, 10 a.m.

Nordsjaelland vs. Midtjylland, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

Vejle BK vs. Brondby, 1 p.m.

