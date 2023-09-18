Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
FC Copenhagen861118919
Brondby860215718
Nordsjaelland852121817
Silkeborg IF851214816
Aarhus833291012
Lyngby8323101011
Midtjylland832391211
Viborg82339139
OB Odense822413148
Randers FC82248188
Vejle BK81078143
Hvidovre IF80263142

Friday, Sept. 15

Viborg 2, Midtjylland 2

Saturday, Sept. 16

Nordsjaelland 2, FC Copenhagen 2

Sunday, Sept. 17

Vejle BK 1, Randers FC 2

Hvidovre IF 0, Lyngby 1

Aarhus 0, Brondby 3

Monday, Sept. 18

OB Odense 0, Silkeborg IF 3

Friday, Sept. 22

Lyngby vs. Vejle BK, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Brondby vs. FC Copenhagen, 8 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Aarhus, 10 a.m.

Midtjylland vs. OB Odense, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Nordsjaelland vs. Hvidovre IF, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

