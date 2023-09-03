Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nordsjaelland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|19
|6
|16
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|7
|15
|Silkeborg IF
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|8
|13
|Brondby
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|6
|12
|Aarhus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Midtjylland
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|9
|9
|OB Odense
|7
|2
|2
|3
|13
|11
|8
|Lyngby
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|8
|Viborg
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|8
|Randers FC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|14
|5
|Vejle BK
|7
|1
|0
|6
|7
|12
|3
|Hvidovre IF
|7
|0
|2
|5
|3
|13
|2
Saturday, Aug. 26
FC Copenhagen 1, Silkeborg IF 3
Sunday, Aug. 27
Aarhus 1, Lyngby 0
Hvidovre IF 1, OB Odense 5
Nordsjaelland 3, Midtjylland 0
Monday, Aug. 28
Vejle BK 0, Brondby 1
Friday, Sept. 1
OB Odense 1, Vejle BK 2
Sunday, Sept. 3
Silkeborg IF 1, Hvidovre IF 0
Lyngby 1, Nordsjaelland 1
Brondby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.
Midtjylland vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Viborg vs. Midtjylland, 1 p.m.
