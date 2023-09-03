Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Nordsjaelland751119616
FC Copenhagen650114715
Silkeborg IF741211813
Brondby64029612
Aarhus63218611
Midtjylland6303699
OB Odense722313118
Lyngby72239108
Viborg6222798
Randers FC61235145
Vejle BK71067123
Hvidovre IF70253132

Saturday, Aug. 26

FC Copenhagen 1, Silkeborg IF 3

Sunday, Aug. 27

Aarhus 1, Lyngby 0

Hvidovre IF 1, OB Odense 5

Nordsjaelland 3, Midtjylland 0

Monday, Aug. 28

Vejle BK 0, Brondby 1

Friday, Sept. 1

OB Odense 1, Vejle BK 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

Silkeborg IF 1, Hvidovre IF 0

Lyngby 1, Nordsjaelland 1

Brondby vs. Randers FC, 10 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Viborg, 12 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Aarhus, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Viborg vs. Midtjylland, 1 p.m.

