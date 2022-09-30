Superligaen
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Randers FC
|10
|6
|4
|0
|16
|8
|22
|Nordsjaelland
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|9
|20
|Viborg
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|11
|19
|Silkeborg IF
|10
|5
|1
|4
|16
|12
|16
|Aarhus
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|10
|16
|Horsens
|10
|4
|2
|4
|9
|10
|14
|OB Odense
|11
|4
|2
|5
|13
|18
|14
|Midtjylland
|10
|3
|4
|3
|18
|17
|13
|FC Copenhagen
|10
|4
|0
|6
|17
|17
|12
|Brondby
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|15
|11
|AaB Aalborg
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|15
|10
|Lyngby
|10
|0
|3
|7
|8
|19
|3
Friday, Sept. 30
AaB Aalborg 1, OB Odense 1
Sunday, Oct. 2
Midtjylland vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.
Silkeborg IF vs. Horsens, 8 a.m.
Brondby vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.
FC Copenhagen vs. Aarhus, 12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Nordsjaelland vs. Randers FC, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Lyngby vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
FC Copenhagen vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Aarhus vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.
OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.
Randers FC vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Horsens vs. AaB Aalborg, 1 p.m.
