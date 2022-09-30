Superligaen

GPWDLGFGAPts
Randers FC1064016822
Nordsjaelland1062215920
Viborg10613151119
Silkeborg IF10514161216
Aarhus10514141016
Horsens1042491014
OB Odense11425131814
Midtjylland10343181713
FC Copenhagen10406171712
Brondby10325101511
AaB Aalborg11245101510
Lyngby100378193

Friday, Sept. 30

AaB Aalborg 1, OB Odense 1

Sunday, Oct. 2

Midtjylland vs. Viborg, 8 a.m.

Silkeborg IF vs. Horsens, 8 a.m.

Brondby vs. Lyngby, 10 a.m.

FC Copenhagen vs. Aarhus, 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

Nordsjaelland vs. Randers FC, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Lyngby vs. Viborg, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

FC Copenhagen vs. Nordsjaelland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Aarhus vs. Midtjylland, 8 a.m.

OB Odense vs. Silkeborg IF, 10 a.m.

Randers FC vs. Brondby, 12 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Horsens vs. AaB Aalborg, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

