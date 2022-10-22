|Dartmouth
|7
|7
|10
|3
|—
|27
|Columbia
|3
|6
|8
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
DART_Barrett 6 pass from Cadwallader (Bloch kick), 05:25
CLMB_FG Felkins 31, 03:15
Second Quarter
CLMB_FG Felkins 34, 11:27
DART_Sutherland 5 pass from Scott (Bloch kick), 04:17
CLMB_FG Felkins 36, 00:00
Third Quarter
DART_FG Bloch 22, 09:40
DART_Moimoi 100 punt return (Bloch kick), 08:19
CLMB_Edwards 1 run (Edwards run), 01:54
Fourth Quarter
CLMB_Painton 14 pass from Bell (Felkins kick), 02:24
DART_FG Bloch 32, 00:04
|DART
|CLMB
|First downs
|16
|22
|Rushes-yards
|36-117
|44-240
|Passing
|198
|102
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-24-0
|16-23-0
|Return Yards
|100
|88
|Punts-Avg.
|4-36.3
|4-17.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-2
|4-2
|Penalty-Yards
|8-65
|1-10
|Time of Possession
|30:21
|29:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dartmouth, Q. Jones 15-80, Za. Bair 10-30, Ni. Howard 7-23, Dy. Cadwallader 4-(minus 16). Columbia, Ry. Young 21-120, Jo. Giorgi 9-82, Ca. Bell 9-44, Br. Canty 1-8, Ty. Edwards 4-(minus 14).
PASSING_Dartmouth, Dy. Cadwallader 8-15-0-116, Ni. Howard 5-8-0-77, Pa. Scott 1-1-0-5. Columbia, Ca. Bell 16-23-0-102.
RECEIVING_Dartmouth, Pa. Scott 6-104, Za. Bair 1-32, Ja. Henry 2-24, Ja. Sutherland 3-21, Q. Jones 1-11, Jo. Barrett 1-6. Columbia, Br. Canty 6-32, Ma. Libman 5-32, JJ. Jenkins 4-24, Lu. Painton 1-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.