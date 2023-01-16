DARTMOUTH (7-12)
Adelekun 6-11 2-4 14, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 3, Neskovic 2-6 0-0 5, Cornish 5-11 3-4 16, Robinson 1-7 3-4 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell-Day 4-6 3-5 11, Munro 1-3 0-0 2, McRae 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 11-17 60.
HARVARD (11-8)
Ajogbor 4-6 0-0 8, Ledlum 2-5 2-2 7, Nelson 5-9 6-6 19, Silverstein 2-5 1-2 6, Tretout 4-8 3-6 12, Sakota 1-8 0-0 2, Pigge 2-3 1-2 5, Wojcik 0-0 0-2 0, Okpara 0-4 0-0 0, Hemmings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 13-20 59.
Halftime_Dartmouth 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 7-17 (Cornish 3-4, Krystkowiak 1-1, McRae 1-2, Neskovic 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Munro 0-1), Harvard 6-17 (Nelson 3-5, Silverstein 1-2, Ledlum 1-3, Tretout 1-4, Pigge 0-1, Sakota 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 30 (Adelekun 9), Harvard 30 (Sakota 6). Assists_Dartmouth 10 (Adelekun, Cornish 3), Harvard 10 (Sakota 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 17, Harvard 16. A_1,486 (2,195).
