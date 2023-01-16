|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adelekun
|25
|6-11
|2-4
|2-9
|3
|3
|14
|Krystkowiak
|25
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|Neskovic
|31
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Cornish
|30
|5-11
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|16
|Robinson
|30
|1-7
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Johnson
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Mitchell-Day
|15
|4-6
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|2
|11
|Munro
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|McRae
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|11-17
|7-30
|10
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .420, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cornish 3-4, Krystkowiak 1-1, McRae 1-2, Neskovic 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Munro 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun 2, Cornish).
Turnovers: 14 (Cornish 3, Neskovic 3, Mitchell-Day 2, Munro 2, Adelekun, Johnson, McRae, Robinson).
Steals: 7 (Robinson 3, Cornish, Krystkowiak, McRae, Mitchell-Day).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|1
|8
|Ledlum
|17
|2-5
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|4
|7
|Nelson
|29
|5-9
|6-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|19
|Silverstein
|36
|2-5
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|6
|Tretout
|26
|4-8
|3-6
|0-1
|2
|0
|12
|Sakota
|24
|1-8
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|0
|2
|Pigge
|22
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Wojcik
|11
|0-0
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Okpara
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Hemmings
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|13-20
|7-30
|10
|16
|59
Percentages: FG .417, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Nelson 3-5, Silverstein 1-2, Ledlum 1-3, Tretout 1-4, Pigge 0-1, Sakota 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ajogbor, Pigge, Sakota).
Turnovers: 12 (Ledlum 3, Nelson 3, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Pigge, Silverstein, Tretout).
Steals: 7 (Nelson 3, Pigge 2, Tretout, Wojcik).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|34
|26
|—
|60
|Harvard
|26
|33
|—
|59
A_1,486 (2,195).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.