FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adelekun256-112-42-93314
Krystkowiak251-10-01-3133
Neskovic312-60-00-2125
Cornish305-113-40-33216
Robinson301-73-40-2126
Johnson160-20-01-2020
Mitchell-Day154-63-52-30211
Munro151-30-01-5012
McRae131-30-00-1103
Totals20021-5011-177-30101760

Percentages: FG .420, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cornish 3-4, Krystkowiak 1-1, McRae 1-2, Neskovic 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Munro 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun 2, Cornish).

Turnovers: 14 (Cornish 3, Neskovic 3, Mitchell-Day 2, Munro 2, Adelekun, Johnson, McRae, Robinson).

Steals: 7 (Robinson 3, Cornish, Krystkowiak, McRae, Mitchell-Day).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor204-60-03-5218
Ledlum172-52-20-5047
Nelson295-96-61-31119
Silverstein362-51-20-4206
Tretout264-83-60-12012
Sakota241-80-00-6302
Pigge222-31-21-1025
Wojcik110-00-21-3000
Okpara90-40-01-2040
Hemmings60-00-00-0040
Totals20020-4813-207-30101659

Percentages: FG .417, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Nelson 3-5, Silverstein 1-2, Ledlum 1-3, Tretout 1-4, Pigge 0-1, Sakota 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ajogbor, Pigge, Sakota).

Turnovers: 12 (Ledlum 3, Nelson 3, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Pigge, Silverstein, Tretout).

Steals: 7 (Nelson 3, Pigge 2, Tretout, Wojcik).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth342660
Harvard263359

A_1,486 (2,195).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

