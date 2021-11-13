DARTMOUTH (1-1)
Ogbu 1-3 0-0 2, Rai 1-6 0-0 2, Barry 6-16 1-1 19, Samuels 8-17 1-3 23, Slajchert 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-5 0-0 4, Krystowiak 2-3 0-0 5, Cornish 5-9 1-1 14, Neskovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 3-5 69.
GEORGETOWN (0-1)
Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Carey 4-9 3-3 14, Harris 3-13 1-2 8, Mohammed 8-15 0-0 17, Rice 3-9 0-0 9, Riley 2-5 0-2 4, Billingsley 0-1 0-0 0, Mutombo 2-4 2-2 6, Beard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 6-9 60.
Halftime_Dartmouth 37-21. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 16-38 (Samuels 6-10, Barry 6-12, Cornish 3-7, Krystowiak 1-1, Slajchert 0-1, Wade 0-1, Ogbu 0-2, Rai 0-4), Georgetown 8-23 (Carey 3-6, Rice 3-8, Harris 1-3, Mohammed 1-4, Riley 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 32 (Barry 8), Georgetown 34 (Carey 7). Assists_Dartmouth 14 (Rai 6), Georgetown 12 (Harris 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 11, Georgetown 13. A_8,641 (20,356).