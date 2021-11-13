|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogbu
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Rai
|35
|1-6
|0-0
|2-6
|6
|2
|2
|Barry
|37
|6-16
|1-1
|0-8
|2
|0
|19
|Samuels
|35
|8-17
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|23
|Slajchert
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Wade
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|4
|Krystowiak
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|5
|Cornish
|15
|5-9
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|14
|Neskovic
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|3-5
|7-32
|14
|11
|69
Percentages: FG .417, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Samuels 6-10, Barry 6-12, Cornish 3-7, Krystowiak 1-1, Slajchert 0-1, Wade 0-1, Ogbu 0-2, Rai 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ogbu 2, Barry, Rai, Wade).
Turnovers: 13 (Krystowiak 3, Wade 3, Barry 2, Ogbu 2, Rai 2, Slajchert).
Steals: 7 (Barry 2, Rai 2, Krystowiak, Ogbu, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Carey
|33
|4-9
|3-3
|1-7
|3
|2
|14
|Harris
|33
|3-13
|1-2
|0-4
|5
|1
|8
|Mohammed
|33
|8-15
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|3
|17
|Rice
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Riley
|22
|2-5
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Billingsley
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Mutombo
|11
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Beard
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|6-9
|9-34
|12
|13
|60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Carey 3-6, Rice 3-8, Harris 1-3, Mohammed 1-4, Riley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Riley).
Turnovers: 16 (Mohammed 4, Riley 4, Billingsley 2, Mutombo 2, Beard, Carey, Rice, Wilson).
Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Billingsley 2, Riley 2, Carey, Mohammed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|37
|32
|—
|69
|Georgetown
|21
|39
|—
|60
A_8,641 (20,356).