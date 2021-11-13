FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogbu161-30-00-0122
Rai351-60-02-6622
Barry376-161-10-82019
Samuels358-171-31-50023
Slajchert170-10-00-2020
Wade222-50-02-4104
Krystowiak212-30-02-4325
Cornish155-91-10-31314
Neskovic20-00-00-0000
Totals20025-603-57-32141169

Percentages: FG .417, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Samuels 6-10, Barry 6-12, Cornish 3-7, Krystowiak 1-1, Slajchert 0-1, Wade 0-1, Ogbu 0-2, Rai 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ogbu 2, Barry, Rai, Wade).

Turnovers: 13 (Krystowiak 3, Wade 3, Barry 2, Ogbu 2, Rai 2, Slajchert).

Steals: 7 (Barry 2, Rai 2, Krystowiak, Ogbu, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson221-30-02-4102
Carey334-93-31-73214
Harris333-131-20-4518
Mohammed338-150-02-62317
Rice213-90-00-2029
Riley222-50-21-4004
Billingsley190-10-01-3120
Mutombo112-42-22-3026
Beard60-00-00-1010
Totals20023-596-99-34121360

Percentages: FG .390, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Carey 3-6, Rice 3-8, Harris 1-3, Mohammed 1-4, Riley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Riley).

Turnovers: 16 (Mohammed 4, Riley 4, Billingsley 2, Mutombo 2, Beard, Carey, Rice, Wilson).

Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Billingsley 2, Riley 2, Carey, Mohammed).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth373269
Georgetown213960

A_8,641 (20,356).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

