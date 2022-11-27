FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adelekun206-123-41-63515
Haskins302-50-01-3105
Mitchell-Day162-72-30-2106
Cornish374-910-100-94021
Myrthil190-40-00-2030
Robinson303-40-00-3328
J.Johnson251-30-00-2012
Munro234-100-01-41310
Krystkowiak113-50-01-3027
Blaufeld92-30-00-0004
Williams50-00-00-0000
Totals22527-6215-174-34131678

Percentages: FG .435, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro).

Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Germany3610-137-93-131227
Addo-Ankrah394-90-00-31011
Buggs181-90-00-0113
Medor201-20-21-3332
Aleu121-30-00-2032
Richards305-120-00-71113
Tucker250-12-20-2432
Czumbel224-94-40-01013
Farmer131-50-02-3052
Bofinger101-30-01-2002
Totals22528-6613-177-35121877

Percentages: FG .424, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Richards 3-7, Addo-Ankrah 3-8, Czumbel 1-3, Buggs 1-4, Aleu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tucker).

Turnovers: 8 (Buggs 2, Medor 2, Czumbel, Germany, Richards, Tucker).

Steals: 1 (Germany).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth35331078
UTSA2840977

A_813 (4,080).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you