|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adelekun
|20
|6-12
|3-4
|1-6
|3
|5
|15
|Haskins
|30
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Mitchell-Day
|16
|2-7
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Cornish
|37
|4-9
|10-10
|0-9
|4
|0
|21
|Myrthil
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Robinson
|30
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|J.Johnson
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Munro
|23
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|10
|Krystkowiak
|11
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Blaufeld
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Williams
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-62
|15-17
|4-34
|13
|16
|78
Percentages: FG .435, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun, J.Johnson, Munro).
Turnovers: 9 (Adelekun 2, Cornish 2, Haskins, J.Johnson, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Germany
|36
|10-13
|7-9
|3-13
|1
|2
|27
|Addo-Ankrah
|39
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|11
|Buggs
|18
|1-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Medor
|20
|1-2
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|Aleu
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Richards
|30
|5-12
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|1
|13
|Tucker
|25
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|2
|Czumbel
|22
|4-9
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|13
|Farmer
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|5
|2
|Bofinger
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|28-66
|13-17
|7-35
|12
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Richards 3-7, Addo-Ankrah 3-8, Czumbel 1-3, Buggs 1-4, Aleu 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tucker).
Turnovers: 8 (Buggs 2, Medor 2, Czumbel, Germany, Richards, Tucker).
Steals: 1 (Germany).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|35
|33
|10
|—
|78
|UTSA
|28
|40
|9
|—
|77
A_813 (4,080).
