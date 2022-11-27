DARTMOUTH (2-4)
Adelekun 6-12 3-4 15, Haskins 2-5 0-0 5, Mitchell-Day 2-7 2-3 6, Cornish 4-9 10-10 21, Myrthil 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 3-4 0-0 8, J.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Munro 4-10 0-0 10, Krystkowiak 3-5 0-0 7, Blaufeld 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 15-17 78.
UTSA (4-3)
Germany 10-13 7-9 27, Addo-Ankrah 4-9 0-0 11, Buggs 1-9 0-0 3, Medor 1-2 0-2 2, Aleu 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 5-12 0-0 13, Tucker 0-1 2-2 2, Czumbel 4-9 4-4 13, Farmer 1-5 0-0 2, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 13-17 77.
Halftime_Dartmouth 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 9-26 (Cornish 3-6, Robinson 2-3, Munro 2-6, Krystkowiak 1-2, Haskins 1-3, Blaufeld 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-2, Myrthil 0-3), UTSA 8-23 (Richards 3-7, Addo-Ankrah 3-8, Czumbel 1-3, Buggs 1-4, Aleu 0-1). Fouled Out_Adelekun, Farmer. Rebounds_Dartmouth 34 (Cornish 9), UTSA 35 (Germany 13). Assists_Dartmouth 13 (Cornish 4), UTSA 12 (Tucker 4). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 16, UTSA 18. A_813 (4,080).
