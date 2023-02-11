PRINCETON (16-7)
Evbuomwan 8-12 6-8 23, Kellman 3-5 1-2 7, Pierce 4-9 1-2 12, Allocco 2-6 3-4 7, Langborg 6-16 0-1 15, Austin 3-9 2-3 9, Peters 1-6 0-0 3, Martini 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 13-20 76.
DARTMOUTH (9-15)
Adelekun 10-14 3-3 25, Krystkowiak 1-2 0-0 2, Neskovic 7-11 4-4 21, Cornish 3-9 2-2 8, Robinson 1-3 2-2 5, Myrthil 3-6 4-4 12, Mitchell-Day 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 3-4 6, Munro 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-19 83.
Halftime_Princeton 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 9-30 (Pierce 3-7, Langborg 3-9, Evbuomwan 1-1, Austin 1-3, Peters 1-6, Allocco 0-2, Martini 0-2), Dartmouth 9-21 (Neskovic 3-5, Adelekun 2-2, Myrthil 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Munro 0-1, Cornish 0-3). Fouled Out_Krystkowiak. Rebounds_Princeton 28 (Evbuomwan 9), Dartmouth 35 (Cornish 8). Assists_Princeton 13 (Evbuomwan 6), Dartmouth 14 (Cornish 3). Total Fouls_Princeton 17, Dartmouth 22. A_887 (2,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.