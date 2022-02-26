PENN (12-14)
Moshkovitz 3-9 1-2 7, Martz 4-13 0-0 9, Monroe 2-4 3-4 7, C.Slajchert 7-15 2-2 18, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 5-7 2-2 13, Laczkowski 0-1 2-2 2, Charles 5-6 0-3 14, Spinoso 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-15 70.
DARTMOUTH (8-16)
Rai 11-15 2-3 27, Wade 3-4 2-2 10, Barry 4-12 2-2 14, Samuels 5-12 4-4 15, W.Slajchert 1-1 2-2 5, Adelekun 4-8 3-4 11, Myrthil 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-4 0-0 0, Dimitrijevic 0-1 2-2 2, Neskovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 17-19 84.
Halftime_Dartmouth 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Penn 8-21 (Charles 4-5, C.Slajchert 2-4, Washington 1-2, Martz 1-6, Laczkowski 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1, Smith 0-2), Dartmouth 11-27 (Barry 4-10, Rai 3-4, Wade 2-3, W.Slajchert 1-1, Samuels 1-5, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Fouled Out_C.Slajchert. Rebounds_Penn 29 (Moshkovitz 8), Dartmouth 32 (Rai 11). Assists_Penn 11 (Moshkovitz 4), Dartmouth 12 (Barry 7). Total Fouls_Penn 19, Dartmouth 11. A_784 (2,100).