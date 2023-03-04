FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor121-30-00-3112
Ledlum317-152-20-32218
Nelson338-110-02-56319
Silverstein338-102-23-40220
Tretout353-110-10-3419
Okpara274-82-51-11210
Pigge130-10-00-1030
Simon101-30-01-2302
Hemmings61-10-01-1002
Totals20033-636-108-23171482

Percentages: FG .524, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Nelson 3-5, Tretout 3-5, Silverstein 2-4, Ledlum 2-8, Pigge 0-1, Simon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Hemmings, Tretout).

Steals: 12 (Tretout 4, Nelson 3, Ledlum 2, Silverstein 2, Okpara).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adelekun228-123-42-85319
Hudson51-10-01-1002
Krystkowiak364-52-21-21312
Ogbu50-20-00-1100
Blaufeld51-30-00-0002
Neskovic307-91-20-32318
Cornish285-113-41-44216
Myrthil230-02-20-4232
Munro184-50-01-2318
Robinson113-40-00-2028
McRae60-00-01-2000
Williams60-20-00-0010
Christensen50-10-00-2100
Totals20033-5511-147-31191887

Percentages: FG .600, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Neskovic 3-5, Cornish 3-6, Krystkowiak 2-2, Robinson 2-2, Adelekun 0-2, Blaufeld 0-2, Ogbu 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun 4, Cornish, Krystkowiak, Munro).

Turnovers: 18 (Adelekun 3, Krystkowiak 3, Munro 3, Neskovic 3, Cornish 2, Myrthil 2, Robinson, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Krystkowiak 4, Cornish 2, Christensen, Neskovic, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard374582
Dartmouth434487

A_884 (2,100).

