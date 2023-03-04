|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Ledlum
|31
|7-15
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|18
|Nelson
|33
|8-11
|0-0
|2-5
|6
|3
|19
|Silverstein
|33
|8-10
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|20
|Tretout
|35
|3-11
|0-1
|0-3
|4
|1
|9
|Okpara
|27
|4-8
|2-5
|1-1
|1
|2
|10
|Pigge
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Simon
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|2
|Hemmings
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-63
|6-10
|8-23
|17
|14
|82
Percentages: FG .524, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Nelson 3-5, Tretout 3-5, Silverstein 2-4, Ledlum 2-8, Pigge 0-1, Simon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Ledlum 3, Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Silverstein 2, Hemmings, Tretout).
Steals: 12 (Tretout 4, Nelson 3, Ledlum 2, Silverstein 2, Okpara).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adelekun
|22
|8-12
|3-4
|2-8
|5
|3
|19
|Hudson
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Krystkowiak
|36
|4-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|12
|Ogbu
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Blaufeld
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Neskovic
|30
|7-9
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|18
|Cornish
|28
|5-11
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|16
|Myrthil
|23
|0-0
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|2
|Munro
|18
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|8
|Robinson
|11
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|McRae
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Christensen
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-55
|11-14
|7-31
|19
|18
|87
Percentages: FG .600, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Neskovic 3-5, Cornish 3-6, Krystkowiak 2-2, Robinson 2-2, Adelekun 0-2, Blaufeld 0-2, Ogbu 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun 4, Cornish, Krystkowiak, Munro).
Turnovers: 18 (Adelekun 3, Krystkowiak 3, Munro 3, Neskovic 3, Cornish 2, Myrthil 2, Robinson, Williams).
Steals: 9 (Krystkowiak 4, Cornish 2, Christensen, Neskovic, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harvard
|37
|45
|—
|82
|Dartmouth
|43
|44
|—
|87
A_884 (2,100).
