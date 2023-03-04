HARVARD (14-14)
Ajogbor 1-3 0-0 2, Ledlum 7-15 2-2 18, Nelson 8-11 0-0 19, Silverstein 8-10 2-2 20, Tretout 3-11 0-1 9, Okpara 4-8 2-5 10, Pigge 0-1 0-0 0, Simon 1-3 0-0 2, Hemmings 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-63 6-10 82.
DARTMOUTH (10-18)
Adelekun 8-12 3-4 19, Hudson 1-1 0-0 2, Krystkowiak 4-5 2-2 12, Ogbu 0-2 0-0 0, Blaufeld 1-3 0-0 2, Neskovic 7-9 1-2 18, Cornish 5-11 3-4 16, Myrthil 0-0 2-2 2, Munro 4-5 0-0 8, Robinson 3-4 0-0 8, McRae 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Christensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 11-14 87.
Halftime_Dartmouth 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 10-24 (Nelson 3-5, Tretout 3-5, Silverstein 2-4, Ledlum 2-8, Pigge 0-1, Simon 0-1), Dartmouth 10-23 (Neskovic 3-5, Cornish 3-6, Krystkowiak 2-2, Robinson 2-2, Adelekun 0-2, Blaufeld 0-2, Ogbu 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Harvard 23 (Nelson 5), Dartmouth 31 (Adelekun 8). Assists_Harvard 17 (Nelson 6), Dartmouth 19 (Adelekun 5). Total Fouls_Harvard 14, Dartmouth 18. A_884 (2,100).
