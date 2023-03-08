ST. BONAVENTURE (14-18)
Farell 3-9 0-0 9, Venning 8-12 0-2 16, Banks 4-15 1-2 9, Flowers 4-10 0-0 10, Luc 4-9 2-2 10, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 3-6 54.
DAVIDSON (16-15)
Mennenga 5-12 1-2 12, Bailey 1-4 0-0 2, Huffman 3-9 3-4 9, Loyer 5-14 2-2 14, Watson 6-8 4-4 17, Skogman 2-5 3-3 7, Kochera 2-6 0-0 4, Spadone 0-1 0-0 0, Logan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 13-15 65.
Halftime_Davidson 31-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 5-19 (Farell 3-5, Flowers 2-6, Luc 0-2, Banks 0-6), Davidson 4-22 (Loyer 2-7, Watson 1-3, Mennenga 1-4, Bailey 0-1, Skogman 0-1, Huffman 0-2, Kochera 0-4). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 31 (Farell 7), Davidson 36 (Mennenga, Loyer 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 11 (Banks, Luc 5), Davidson 16 (Loyer 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, Davidson 8.
