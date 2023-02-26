DAVIDSON (14-14)
Mennenga 5-10 4-5 14, Bailey 3-4 0-0 6, Huffman 6-10 1-2 16, Loyer 6-11 0-0 15, Watson 3-8 0-0 7, Skogman 2-4 0-0 5, Kochera 3-4 1-2 8, Spadone 0-0 0-0 0, Logan 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 28-51 6-11 71.
DUQUESNE (19-10)
Reece 3-8 0-1 6, Williams 3-5 1-4 7, Brewer 1-3 0-0 3, Clark 5-9 3-4 15, Grant 6-14 4-4 20, Gunn 1-6 0-0 3, Rozier 1-2 0-0 2, Rotroff 4-5 0-0 8, McGriff 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 8-13 67.
Halftime_Davidson 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 9-21 (Huffman 3-4, Loyer 3-7, Kochera 1-2, Watson 1-2, Skogman 1-3, Bailey 0-1, Mennenga 0-2), Duquesne 9-24 (Grant 4-7, Clark 2-6, Brewer 1-2, McGriff 1-3, Gunn 1-5, Rozier 0-1). Rebounds_Davidson 29 (Mennenga 11), Duquesne 26 (Reece, Grant 6). Assists_Davidson 12 (Huffman, Loyer 3), Duquesne 14 (Brewer 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 14, Duquesne 15. A_3,111 (4,406).
