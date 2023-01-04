LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-8)
Alston 3-11 5-6 12, Welch 3-5 0-0 6, Kennedy 2-6 0-0 4, Norris 2-5 0-0 5, Schwieger 3-7 1-2 9, Golden 6-8 0-0 13, Dawson 0-3 0-0 0, Quinn 2-4 1-2 5, Wilson 1-1 1-1 3, Hutson 0-0 0-2 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Marold 0-0 0-0 0, Reese 0-0 0-0 0, Smythe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-13 57.
DAVIDSON (9-6)
Mennenga 8-11 5-6 22, Bailey 2-3 0-0 4, Huffman 5-10 1-2 11, Loyer 8-13 4-4 21, Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Skogman 5-7 5-6 16, Kochera 0-1 2-2 2, Logan 0-0 2-2 2, Spadone 0-2 0-0 0, Ghedini 0-0 0-0 0, Katsock 0-0 0-0 0, Matheny 0-0 0-0 0, Sosnik 0-0 0-0 0, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 19-22 80.
Halftime_Davidson 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 5-18 (Schwieger 2-4, Golden 1-2, Alston 1-3, Norris 1-3, Smythe 0-1, Welch 0-1, Dawson 0-2, Kennedy 0-2), Davidson 3-11 (Mennenga 1-2, Skogman 1-2, Loyer 1-3, Huffman 0-1, Kochera 0-1, Spadone 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 24 (Alston 6), Davidson 27 (Mennenga 7). Assists_Loyola Chicago 9 (Norris 4), Davidson 12 (Loyer 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 21, Davidson 18. A_2,630 (5,295).
