LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston273-115-63-62212
Welch173-50-02-2036
Kennedy232-60-00-0114
Norris352-50-00-2425
Schwieger313-71-20-5239
Golden226-80-02-50413
Dawson160-30-00-1020
Quinn82-41-20-0025
Wilson61-11-10-0003
Hutson50-00-21-2010
Thomas40-00-00-0010
Edwards30-00-00-0000
Marold10-00-00-1000
Reese10-00-00-0000
Smythe10-10-00-0000
Totals20022-518-138-2492157

Percentages: FG .431, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Schwieger 2-4, Golden 1-2, Alston 1-3, Norris 1-3, Smythe 0-1, Welch 0-1, Dawson 0-2, Kennedy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dawson, Kennedy, Wilson).

Turnovers: 19 (Kennedy 6, Welch 5, Dawson 2, Golden 2, Alston, Quinn, Schwieger, Wilson).

Steals: 3 (Golden, Kennedy, Norris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DAVIDSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mennenga288-115-61-71422
Bailey172-30-00-1134
Huffman305-101-20-22211
Loyer318-134-41-64221
Watson251-40-00-2142
Skogman275-75-62-31116
Kochera260-12-21-4212
Logan60-02-21-1012
Spadone50-20-00-0000
Ghedini10-00-00-0000
Katsock10-00-00-0000
Matheny10-00-00-0000
Sosnik10-00-00-1000
Thomson10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-5119-226-27121880

Percentages: FG .569, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Mennenga 1-2, Skogman 1-2, Loyer 1-3, Huffman 0-1, Kochera 0-1, Spadone 0-1, Watson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Watson 5, Huffman 3, Mennenga 3, Kochera, Logan).

Steals: 9 (Huffman 2, Mennenga 2, Skogman 2, Bailey, Loyer, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago302757
Davidson334780

A_2,630 (5,295).

