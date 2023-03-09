|FG
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fleming
|36
|3-9
|2-3
|4-9
|1
|1
|8
|Coleman
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Brown
|33
|2-8
|0-0
|4-9
|2
|5
|6
|Greer
|34
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|0
|9
|Reynolds
|33
|7-19
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|4
|19
|Klaczek
|31
|1-5
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|2
|3
|Winborne
|18
|2-5
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Bleechmore
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|6-7
|11-33
|12
|15
|54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Reynolds 5-15, Brown 2-5, Greer 1-4, Winborne 1-4, Klaczek 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Fleming 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Klaczek 3, Brown, Fleming).
Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Reynolds 3, Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Winborne).
Steals: 6 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Brown, Reynolds).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Amzil
|40
|2-9
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|2
|7
|Camara
|39
|5-11
|4-6
|7-18
|3
|2
|17
|Holmes
|38
|5-10
|7-10
|7-9
|2
|0
|17
|Brea
|35
|2-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|5
|Smith
|36
|5-13
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|11
|Uhl
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Blakney
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|13-18
|16-39
|16
|10
|60
Percentages: FG .357, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Camara 3-4, Uhl 1-1, Smith 1-4, Amzil 1-6, Brea 1-8, Blakney 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 4, Camara).
Turnovers: 12 (Amzil 4, Holmes 3, Camara 2, Smith 2, Blakney).
Steals: 9 (Camara 4, Smith 3, Holmes 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Joseph's
|23
|31
|—
|54
|Dayton
|27
|33
|—
|60
.
