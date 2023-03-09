FGFTReb
SAINT JOSEPH'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fleming363-92-34-9118
Coleman120-10-00-1110
Brown332-80-04-9256
Greer344-100-01-4509
Reynolds337-190-01-13419
Klaczek311-50-01-9023
Winborne182-54-40-0019
Bleechmore30-00-00-0010
Totals20019-576-711-33121554

Percentages: FG .333, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Reynolds 5-15, Brown 2-5, Greer 1-4, Winborne 1-4, Klaczek 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Fleming 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Klaczek 3, Brown, Fleming).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Reynolds 3, Fleming 2, Greer 2, Klaczek, Winborne).

Steals: 6 (Fleming 2, Greer 2, Brown, Reynolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amzil402-92-21-5327
Camara395-114-67-183217
Holmes385-107-107-92017
Brea352-110-00-3335
Smith365-130-00-34211
Uhl81-10-00-0113
Blakney40-10-01-1000
Totals20020-5613-1816-39161060

Percentages: FG .357, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Camara 3-4, Uhl 1-1, Smith 1-4, Amzil 1-6, Brea 1-8, Blakney 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Holmes 4, Camara).

Turnovers: 12 (Amzil 4, Holmes 3, Camara 2, Smith 2, Blakney).

Steals: 9 (Camara 4, Smith 3, Holmes 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's233154
Dayton273360

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you