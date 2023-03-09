SAINT JOSEPH'S (16-17)
Fleming 3-9 2-3 8, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-8 0-0 6, Greer 4-10 0-0 9, Reynolds 7-19 0-0 19, Klaczek 1-5 0-0 3, Winborne 2-5 4-4 9, Bleechmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 6-7 54.
DAYTON (21-11)
Amzil 2-9 2-2 7, Camara 5-11 4-6 17, Holmes 5-10 7-10 17, Brea 2-11 0-0 5, Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Uhl 1-1 0-0 3, Blakney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 13-18 60.
Halftime_Dayton 27-23. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph's 10-36 (Reynolds 5-15, Brown 2-5, Greer 1-4, Winborne 1-4, Klaczek 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Fleming 0-2), Dayton 7-24 (Camara 3-4, Uhl 1-1, Smith 1-4, Amzil 1-6, Brea 1-8, Blakney 0-1). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Saint Joseph's 33 (Fleming, Brown, Klaczek 9), Dayton 39 (Camara 18). Assists_Saint Joseph's 12 (Greer 5), Dayton 16 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph's 15, Dayton 10.
