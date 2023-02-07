DAYTON (16-9)
Amzil 3-14 0-1 8, Camara 9-12 6-11 26, Holmes 5-9 1-1 11, Elvis 1-2 1-2 3, Sharavjamts 1-1 0-0 3, Brea 2-8 3-3 9, Nwokeji 1-2 0-0 2, Blakney 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 11-18 62.
VCU (18-7)
DeLoach 4-5 3-7 11, Johns 3-6 0-2 7, Baldwin 6-21 2-2 14, Kern 3-3 0-1 6, Nunn 3-12 3-5 10, Watkins 2-6 2-3 7, Shriver 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-56 10-20 58.
Halftime_Dayton 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 7-21 (Camara 2-3, Brea 2-7, Amzil 2-8, Sharavjamts 1-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-1), VCU 4-19 (Johns 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Watkins 1-2, Nunn 1-7, Baldwin 0-7). Fouled Out_Holmes, Sharavjamts. Rebounds_Dayton 39 (Camara 15), VCU 32 (DeLoach 9). Assists_Dayton 14 (Elvis, Brea 4), VCU 8 (Baldwin 3). Total Fouls_Dayton 20, VCU 18. A_7,637 (7,637).
