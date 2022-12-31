FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amzil393-90-00-9127
Camara182-86-74-81510
Holmes3811-149-133-105232
Blakney360-35-80-4105
Sharavjamts221-51-20-6024
Brea273-70-00-1119
Nwokeji181-10-00-0122
Uhl10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-4721-307-38101469

Percentages: FG .447, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Brea 3-3, Holmes 1-1, Amzil 1-3, Sharavjamts 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Camara 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Blakney 2, Amzil).

Turnovers: 7 (Holmes 3, Blakney 2, Sharavjamts 2).

Steals: 1 (Blakney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DAVIDSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mennenga175-90-20-20411
Bailey311-40-22-7232
Huffman314-71-10-2239
Kochera240-60-01-2010
Loyer364-142-20-42312
Watson274-104-71-51013
Skogman182-50-01-1244
Logan141-22-20-0024
Spadone10-00-00-0010
Totals20021-579-165-2392155

Percentages: FG .368, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Loyer 2-8, Mennenga 1-1, Watson 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Logan 0-1, Huffman 0-2, Skogman 0-3, Kochera 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Logan, Skogman).

Turnovers: 3 (Bailey, Loyer, Watson).

Steals: 2 (Bailey, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dayton442569
Davidson332255

