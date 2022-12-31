|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Amzil
|39
|3-9
|0-0
|0-9
|1
|2
|7
|Camara
|18
|2-8
|6-7
|4-8
|1
|5
|10
|Holmes
|38
|11-14
|9-13
|3-10
|5
|2
|32
|Blakney
|36
|0-3
|5-8
|0-4
|1
|0
|5
|Sharavjamts
|22
|1-5
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|2
|4
|Brea
|27
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Nwokeji
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Uhl
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|21-30
|7-38
|10
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .447, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Brea 3-3, Holmes 1-1, Amzil 1-3, Sharavjamts 1-4, Blakney 0-1, Camara 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Blakney 2, Amzil).
Turnovers: 7 (Holmes 3, Blakney 2, Sharavjamts 2).
Steals: 1 (Blakney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAVIDSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mennenga
|17
|5-9
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|11
|Bailey
|31
|1-4
|0-2
|2-7
|2
|3
|2
|Huffman
|31
|4-7
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Kochera
|24
|0-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Loyer
|36
|4-14
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|12
|Watson
|27
|4-10
|4-7
|1-5
|1
|0
|13
|Skogman
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|4
|Logan
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Spadone
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|9-16
|5-23
|9
|21
|55
Percentages: FG .368, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Loyer 2-8, Mennenga 1-1, Watson 1-2, Bailey 0-1, Logan 0-1, Huffman 0-2, Skogman 0-3, Kochera 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Logan, Skogman).
Turnovers: 3 (Bailey, Loyer, Watson).
Steals: 2 (Bailey, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dayton
|44
|25
|—
|69
|Davidson
|33
|22
|—
|55
.
